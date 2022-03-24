Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent Busses on fire, roads clogged, and longsuffering commuters stuck in traffic or stranded. There is chaos in Cape Town. 24 March 2022 11:42 AM
Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. 24 March 2022 11:36 AM
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike. 24 March 2022 10:52 AM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April. 22 March 2022 6:03 PM
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry's grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA' The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show 23 March 2022 9:28 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 March 2022 9:07 AM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry's grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray

24 March 2022 10:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
#TaxiStrike
TAXI SHOOTINGS

Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike.

Taxis linked to associations Cata and Codeta are engaged in a taxi strike on Thursday and plan to march to Premier Alan Winde's office in the CBD.

Photos and videos show a long convoy of taxis making their way to the city centre on Thursday morning.

But there are reports of taxi shootings as well.

CapeTalk caller Candace tells Lester Kiewit how her domestic worker had been shot at while riding a bus to work on Thursday morning.

The shooting was between Mowbray and Observatory.

Meelia, Bus commuter - Cape Town

They were shooting each other.

Meelia, Bus commuter - Cape Town

The bus on which Melia was travelling was shot at in Mowbray, explains employer Candace.

She has arrived now and she seems ok. But she says they were driving on the Main Road and there were taxis busy shooting at each other and then the bus driver managed to get between the two taxis and the taxi driver began attacking the bus.

Candace, Caller - Cape Town

Luckily everyone on the bus was fine, nobody was injured, and the bus driver managed to drive away - but there were shots fired into the bus and the bus driver was really shook up, and he couldn't continue with the trip so they sent another bus.

Candace, Caller - Cape Town



