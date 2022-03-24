Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
Taxis linked to associations Cata and Codeta are engaged in a taxi strike on Thursday and plan to march to Premier Alan Winde's office in the CBD.
Photos and videos show a long convoy of taxis making their way to the city centre on Thursday morning.
But there are reports of taxi shootings as well.
CapeTalk caller Candace tells Lester Kiewit how her domestic worker had been shot at while riding a bus to work on Thursday morning.
The shooting was between Mowbray and Observatory.Meelia, Bus commuter - Cape Town
They were shooting each other.Meelia, Bus commuter - Cape Town
The bus on which Melia was travelling was shot at in Mowbray, explains employer Candace.
She has arrived now and she seems ok. But she says they were driving on the Main Road and there were taxis busy shooting at each other and then the bus driver managed to get between the two taxis and the taxi driver began attacking the bus.Candace, Caller - Cape Town
Luckily everyone on the bus was fine, nobody was injured, and the bus driver managed to drive away - but there were shots fired into the bus and the bus driver was really shook up, and he couldn't continue with the trip so they sent another bus.Candace, Caller - Cape Town
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
