Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike

Golden Arrow Bus Service has slammed law enforcement officials for not doing enough to protect commuters, motorists, and its drivers from taxi violence.

Three Golden Arrow busses were torched in Nyanga, Philippi East, and Kraaifontein on Thursday morning as taxi bosses embarked on a strike.

Taxi operators are set to march to Premier Alan Winde's office in the CBD to hand over a memorandum or grievances relating to the impoundment of their vehicles.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says more boots are needed on the ground to make arrests and keep road users safe.

Dyke-Beyer says visible policing is vital in such chaotic conditions in order to ensure that the bus service can operate safely.

"It can't just be that members of the public, Golden Arrow, and other people who just trying to get to work are out there fending for themselves when crimes are taking place", she tells CapeTalk.

According to a bus commuter named Meelia, one Golden Arrow bus was caught in a hail of bullets in Mowbray on Thursday morning as taxi operators fired several shots at each other.

UCT's Jammie Shuttle service has been temporarily suspended along the Observatory main road near the N2 as the taxi convoy makes its way into the city centre.

Dyke-Beyer says local authorities need to step up because ongoing taxi disruptions can have a devasting impact on livelihoods.

Just last week Golden Arrow lost two of its busses in a petrol bombing in Nyanga after taxi violence erupted.

The authorities know that the strike is going to happen but what are they doing to ensure that everybody is kept safe? Not just us, because there are other vehicles being set alight too. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

It's chaotic out there. When you're operating 1,100 buses across the whole of Cape Town, situations like this affect us very deeply. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

On top of that, three of our buses have been set alight this morning, one in Nyanga, one in Philippi East, and one in Kraaifontein. That was extremely upsetting and we have reports that four passengers from the buses that were set alight in Philippi East had to receive medical attention. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

We've got people on our buses who, if they miss work one more time, are going to be without a job and their whole family is going to suffer... When there are situations like this... it cannot be that they are affecting other people to the extent where people could possibly lose their job. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

For us it's not so much the loss of the vehicle, it's that our employees are scared, our passengers are scared. In the last three weeks, we've had incidents like this happening. I think we're all just at our wit's end in terms of what is being done by the authorities because they are ultimately constitutionally mandated with keeping us safe and we are not being kept safe. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services