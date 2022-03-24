Authorities on alert as procession of striking taxi drivers march through CT
CAPE TOWN - Police and traffic officers are making their presence felt along Wale Street in the Cape Town CBD as taxi drivers embark on a strike.
Two armoured vehicles were stationed at the provincial legislature where a section of the building was cordoned off with yellow police tape.
A group of protesting taxi operators were expected to arrive shortly.
They have made their presence felt throwing traffic into disarray.
ALSO READ:
- Winde 'disappointed' by violent taxi strike as operators block N2, torch buses
- Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'
#TaxiStrike Scores of disgruntled taxi operators have arrived at the Provincial Legislature in Wale Street. LI pic.twitter.com/NGUBeMEb84— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2022
AIRING GRIEVANCES
Taxis linked to associations Cata and Codeta weren't operating on Thursday morning.
The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association's Mandla Hermanus said drivers would march to the premier's office.
"We are marching to the Premier's office, but all associations linked to Cata and Codeta won't be working until after the march".
They want to share their grievances over the issuing of operating licenses with Premier Alan Winde, among other concerns.
There's chaos on some of Cape Town’s major roads this morning. #Taxi drivers affiliated with two associations are on strike and are doing their best to cause as much disarray as possible.— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) March 24, 2022
📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/MajIfvFXxG
TRAPPED
Caught in the middle of the fray were commuters who were left stranded.
CapeTalk caller Candace told Lester Kiewit how her domestic worker had been shot at while riding a bus to work on Thursday.
The shooting was said to be related to the taxi strike between Mowbray and Observatory.
"She has arrived now and she seems OK. But she said they were driving on the main road and there were taxis busy shooting at each other and then the bus driver managed to get between the two taxis and the taxi driver began attacking the bus."
LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
This article first appeared on EWN : Authorities on alert as procession of striking taxi drivers march through CT
More from Local
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.Read More
[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent
Busses on fire, roads clogged, and longsuffering commuters stuck in traffic or stranded. There is chaos in Cape Town.Read More
Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike.Read More
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances.Read More
Winde 'disappointed' by violent taxi strike as operators block N2, torch buses
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus.Read More
Cape Town taxi drivers cause massive disruptions, gridlock on N2 ahead of march
Taxi's linked to associations Cata and Codeta are not operating on Thursday morning.Read More
New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA
Are you the king or queen of office pranks? The office clown … perhaps a bulldozer or gossip that’s always pushing the envelope?Read More
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'
The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money ShowRead More