Authorities on alert as procession of striking taxi drivers march through CT





CAPE TOWN - Police and traffic officers are making their presence felt along Wale Street in the Cape Town CBD as taxi drivers embark on a strike.

Two armoured vehicles were stationed at the provincial legislature where a section of the building was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

A group of protesting taxi operators were expected to arrive shortly.

They have made their presence felt throwing traffic into disarray.

#TaxiStrike Scores of disgruntled taxi operators have arrived at the Provincial Legislature in Wale Street. LI pic.twitter.com/NGUBeMEb84 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2022

AIRING GRIEVANCES

Taxis linked to associations Cata and Codeta weren't operating on Thursday morning.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association's Mandla Hermanus said drivers would march to the premier's office.

"We are marching to the Premier's office, but all associations linked to Cata and Codeta won't be working until after the march".

They want to share their grievances over the issuing of operating licenses with Premier Alan Winde, among other concerns.

There's chaos on some of Cape Town’s major roads this morning. #Taxi drivers affiliated with two associations are on strike and are doing their best to cause as much disarray as possible.



📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/MajIfvFXxG — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) March 24, 2022

TRAPPED

Caught in the middle of the fray were commuters who were left stranded.

CapeTalk caller Candace told Lester Kiewit how her domestic worker had been shot at while riding a bus to work on Thursday.

The shooting was said to be related to the taxi strike between Mowbray and Observatory.

"She has arrived now and she seems OK. But she said they were driving on the main road and there were taxis busy shooting at each other and then the bus driver managed to get between the two taxis and the taxi driver began attacking the bus."

