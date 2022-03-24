[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent





Longsuffering minibus taxi commuters scrambled for other options to get to work on Thursday as associations Cata and Codeta went on strike.

Taxi operators blocked the N2 highway, causing major traffic backlogs across Cape Town.

Authorities’ failure to timeously issue operating licenses is among taxi operators’ complaints.

Protestors torched three Golden Arrow busses, despite assurances from the industry the strike would be peaceful.

Three Golden Arrow busses have been torched in the Nyanga and Kraaifontein areas on 24 March 2022.

Related articles:

Watch a Golden Arrow bus on fire:

Commuters climb out of a Golden Arrow, damaged during the taxi strike:

A convoy of minibus taxis arriving at the Grand Parade in Cape Town’s city centre: