[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent
Longsuffering minibus taxi commuters scrambled for other options to get to work on Thursday as associations Cata and Codeta went on strike.
Taxi operators blocked the N2 highway, causing major traffic backlogs across Cape Town.
Authorities’ failure to timeously issue operating licenses is among taxi operators’ complaints.
Protestors torched three Golden Arrow busses, despite assurances from the industry the strike would be peaceful.
Watch a Golden Arrow bus on fire:
Commuters climb out of a Golden Arrow, damaged during the taxi strike:
A convoy of minibus taxis arriving at the Grand Parade in Cape Town’s city centre:
Source : Supplied
