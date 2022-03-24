Nato has 40 000 troops ready to fight in E Europe - it's deploying 1000s more
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) is deploying large numbers of additional troops to eastern Europe.
Nato is a military alliance and its 30 members are legally obliged to consider an attack on one to be an attack on all.
Member states are wary of direct military involvement over Ukraine, as this could lead to an all-out war between Nato and Russia, both armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons.
Nevertheless, Nato is doubling its presence in eastern Europe, sending four extra battalions to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, and increasing its weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
"We will defend every inch of Nato territory," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Wednesday.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:14).
Nato is shoring up its eastern flank. It has to be signed off by its leaders today… Joe Biden is flying over for it…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
… new battlegroups… thousands of troops deploying… It’s on top of the 40 000 already deployed across much of eastern Europe… a month into the war in Ukraine and it doesn’t feel like things are easing off…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
