YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free





YouTube is making 1500 movies from big studios such as Disney, Warner Bros, and Paramount available for free – but you have to watch ads.

You can also stream 4000 full episodes from series such as Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Many of the movies and series are available in high definition with 5.1 surround sound audio.

YouTube will add up to 100 new titles every week.

© gilc/123rf.com

