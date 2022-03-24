Conveners of violent taxi protest could face criminal and civil action: JP Smith
- The City of Cape Town says it's considering legal action against the organisers of Thursday's violent taxi protest
- At least three Golden Arrows buses were set on fire and four passengers were left injured
- Taxi operators marched to the provincial legislature where they handed over a list of their grievances
- A Codetta representative has told Eyewitness News that taxi services in the CBD will be withheld this afternoon and resume on Friday
Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the City of Cape Town may take legal action against the organisers of Thursday's violent taxi protest.
Two of Cape Town’s biggest taxi associations, Cata and Codeta, led the protest action which culminated in a march to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances.
#TaxiStrike Scores of disgruntled taxi operators have arrived at the Provincial Legislature in Wale Street. LI pic.twitter.com/NGUBeMEb84— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2022
RELATED: Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike
Smith says the municipality could potentially lay criminal charges against the conveners of the strike and also launch a civil claim for damages to infrastructure and private property.
The City withdrew permission for the protest but SAPS felt that it was not possible to curtail the large number of protesters and permitted them to continue. That means that potentially we now take legal action or criminal action against the coordinators or conveners of that protest.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Because their names are known to us, we must look at the damages to public transport and other vehicles in as much as we can prove that it relates to these ogranisers... that we hold them accountable in terms of civil action.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Metro police, SAPS, and traffic officers remain on standby in the Cape Town CBD to monitor the situation after taxi drivers dispersed following the march along Wale Street.
RELATED: Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
A Codetta representative has told Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm that taxi services in the CBD will be withheld this afternoon and resume on Friday.
"The Codeta leader said no taxis will be operating in parts of the city affiliated to Cata and Codeta", Palm reports.
It's only a one-day strike for the entire day so there will be no Cata and Codeta taxis in the city centre operating... Tomorrow, operations will resume again.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Commuters are facing a volatile situation with e-hailing drivers also on strike and Golden Arrow buses under attack.
At least three Golden Arrows buses were set alight on Thursday and four injured passengers had to receive medical attention.
Members of Cata and Codeta have distanced themselves from the vandalism and destruction of buses this morning.
Meanwhile, Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says buses will remain operational this afternoon with diversions in place in affected areas.
People were saying that it was taxi operators that were torching the buses and damaging infrastructure, the [Cata representative] that they cannot be blamed for this and they cannot directly blame the taxi associations because they were marching at that time.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
