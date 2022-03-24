GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19
GIF creator Stephen Wilhite (74) has died after battling Covid-19.
He created the file format in 1987, decades before it became part and parcel of internet culture.
Wilhite was immensely proud of GIF, according to his wife Kathleen, but never created an animated one himself.
For the record, according to Wilhite himself, the “G” in GIF is soft like the “J” in juice.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 3:32).
RIP Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF. This was the first GIF ever created in 1987. pic.twitter.com/gqtMBqEOdg— Blade McG (@Blade__McG) March 23, 2022
Steve Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, died at age 74 due to complications from COVID-19.— NPR (@NPR) March 24, 2022
The GIF allowed slow modem connections of the 1980s to transfer images more efficiently. Today, they are a mainstay of communication on the internet.https://t.co/PMthOIUhmV
