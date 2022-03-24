Streaming issues? Report here
TAXI STRIKE 3: Golden Arrow bears the brunt of Cape Town taxi strike
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services
World TB Day - Undiagnosed TB is driving infections - test now if you are at risk
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
ABSA Cape Epic Crossing Final
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Latest Local
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricit... 24 March 2022 3:18 PM
Authorities on alert as procession of striking taxi drivers march through CT Two nyalas armoured vehicles are stationed at the provincial legislature, where a section of the building has been cordoned off wi... 24 March 2022 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent Busses on fire, roads clogged, and longsuffering commuters stuck in traffic or stranded. There is chaos in Cape Town. 24 March 2022 11:42 AM
View all Local
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike. 24 March 2022 10:52 AM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol' YouTube now has you covered. 24 March 2022 1:57 PM
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry's grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
View all Business
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
View all Sport
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol' YouTube now has you covered. 24 March 2022 1:57 PM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Nato has 40 000 troops ready to fight in E Europe - it's deploying 1000s more Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 March 2022 12:56 PM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry's grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19

24 March 2022 2:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
gif
memes
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Stephen Wilhite
internet culture

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

GIF creator Stephen Wilhite (74) has died after battling Covid-19.

He created the file format in 1987, decades before it became part and parcel of internet culture.

Wilhite was immensely proud of GIF, according to his wife Kathleen, but never created an animated one himself.

For the record, according to Wilhite himself, the “G” in GIF is soft like the “J” in juice.

© faizalramli/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 3:32).




More from World

No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

24 March 2022 1:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.

Nato has 40 000 troops ready to fight in E Europe - it's deploying 1000s more

24 March 2022 12:56 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling

23 March 2022 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle

22 March 2022 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.

David Beckham hands Instagram account over to Ukrainian doctor for 24 hours

22 March 2022 10:13 AM

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed his Instagram account over to a Ukrainian doctor at the weekend.

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

20 March 2022 10:42 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'

18 March 2022 3:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

More from Business

Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

24 March 2022 3:18 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.

YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free

24 March 2022 1:57 PM

No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.

Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'

24 March 2022 10:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances.

Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!

24 March 2022 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

More from Lifestyle

Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!

24 March 2022 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa

23 March 2022 4:26 PM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.

SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling

23 March 2022 1:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town.

Printed image of Marylin Monroe by Andy Warhol… on sale for R3 billion

23 March 2022 11:03 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

23 March 2022 9:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen.

Clicks urging South Africans to get their flu shot as sniffle season approaches

22 March 2022 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Clicks Pharmacist Waheed Abdurahman.

Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.

Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart & Stroke Foundation SA

21 March 2022 6:10 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa.

[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.

