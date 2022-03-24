GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19





GIF creator Stephen Wilhite (74) has died after battling Covid-19.

He created the file format in 1987, decades before it became part and parcel of internet culture.

Wilhite was immensely proud of GIF, according to his wife Kathleen, but never created an animated one himself.

For the record, according to Wilhite himself, the “G” in GIF is soft like the “J” in juice.

© faizalramli/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 3:32).

RIP Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF. This was the first GIF ever created in 1987. pic.twitter.com/gqtMBqEOdg — Blade McG (@Blade__McG) March 23, 2022