Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
The Absa Cape Epic is known as one of the most gruelling mountain bike races in the world.
The eight-day event covers close to 700 kilometres over rugged terrain in the Western Cape.
Bruce Whitfield catches up with two very different first-timers at the end of Day 4 of the official race - South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink (Head of Commercial Property Finance: Affordable Housing).
It's been a hectic couple of days! I must say, when they talk about how difficult this race is, you don't quite get it until you're on the bike.Amelia Dieperink, Head - Commercial Property Finance: Affordable Housing at Absa
Dieperink is riding with her brother Sebastian and says under this pressure, they "have had their moments".
What we do is try and talk it through so that it doesn't sit as this issue between us.Amelia Dieperink, Head - Commercial Property Finance: Affordable Housing at Absa
RELATED: SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid
Whitfield's other Cape Epic guest is a world-renowned cyclist.
Nicholas Dlamini is the first black South African to ride in the 2021 Tour de France and was selected to represent South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
It's been an incredible @CapeEpic; a race that's tested each and every rider to the absolute limit.— Team Qhubeka (@TeamQhubeka_) March 24, 2022
For @nich_dlamini & @OliverMunnik a special bond has formed as #TeamAbsaAmawele.
📽️Here's a look back at their journey so far!@AbsaSouthAfrica #BicyclesChangeLives pic.twitter.com/I1XThmKaP3
Tackling his first mountain bike race, Dlamini is partnering with well-known local mountain biker Oliver Munnik.
How different is it tackling a race on a mountain bike over rough terrain to doing the Tour de France on tarred roads?
These are two different sports. I couldn't come to mountain biking and think I was just going to ace it!Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist
On the flats and uphill sections Dlamini says he doesn't have a problem, but going downhill he has to be very cautious.
I really had to learn the basics and I am still struggling with the technical sections... In mountain biking, whenever I take a corner I don't know what my bike will do!Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist
I think we're 32nd, the last time I checked.Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist
He says although the Cape Epic is (only) eight days long compared to 1 month for the Tour de France, the mountain race is just as demanding.
I do now understand why they say it is the Tour de France of mountain biking. It's a prestigious event and with Absa stepping in, that made it even better.Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist
Dlamini says he has to take it easy and not risk a lot on the Epic as has a road season ahead of him when he returns to Europe next week.
Listen to the conversations in the audio clip below:
Source : https://mobile.twitter.com/TeamQhubeka_/status/1505492842147364870/photo/1
More from Business
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'
Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.Read More
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.Read More
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free
No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.Read More
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'
The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Sport
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider
Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh
After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.Read More
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline
No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh
The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.Read More
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh
You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen
In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.Read More
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC?
John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School.Read More
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia
The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.Read More