The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Electricity vandalism cost Cape Town R1m in Feb - these are the hotspot areas The City of Cape Town says R1million in electricity vandalism damage in February confirms new metro hotspots. 24 March 2022 6:54 PM
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands ' Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase. 24 March 2022 6:40 PM
'He was admitted to Tygerberg after being struck by petrol bomb on Golden Arrow' CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town businessman Anton and Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. 24 March 2022 5:34 PM
View all Local
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike. 24 March 2022 10:52 AM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricit... 24 March 2022 3:18 PM
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered. 24 March 2022 1:57 PM
View all Business
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson. 23 March 2022 4:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
View all Sport
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered. 24 March 2022 1:57 PM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Nato has 40 000 troops ready to fight in E Europe - it's deploying 1000s more Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 March 2022 12:56 PM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces 25 basis point rate hike on 24 March 2022 (screengrab from @SAReserveBank video)

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.

This is the third interest rate hike since November 2021 and brings the prime lending rate to 7.75%.

RELATED: Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

The decision was announced by Governor Lesetja Kganyago after Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Read the full statement by the MPC here.

The MPC is hiking rates with an eye on mounting inflationary pressures not only in South Africa, but around the world.

The Reserve Bank's forecast for global growth in 2022 is revised down to 3.7% (from 4.4%).

It expects the South African economy to grow by by 2.0%, revised up from 1.7% at the time of its January meeting.

This is due to a combination of factors, including stronger growth in 2021 and higher commodity export prices.

Three members of the MPC voted for the hike, while two wanted a higher increase of 50 basis points.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Obviously they're a lot more concerned about inflation. Also they'd be paying very close attention to the utterances of the US Federal Reserve... talking more aggressively about interest rates... and many other central banks in the world are putting up rates at a fairly healthy pace.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The other factor... is that inflation is going up quite sharply over the next couple of months. We know that because there are petrol prices looming and that's going to feed into the data.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The Reserve Bank might feel that in order for the interest rates to have a better effect, maybe they need to move them up quicker early on and then slow down the pace later in the year... I think that's all in the discussion.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Weighing against this strategy is the petrol price increase, says Lings.

"It's going to do some of the work for you because it does ultimately dampen down economic activity."

Listen to Lings' analysis below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
