'He was admitted to Tygerberg after being struck by petrol bomb on Golden Arrow'
- A Cape Town man will spend the next week in Tygerberg Hospital's burn unit after he was hit by a petrol bomb in Nyanga on Thursday morning
- The victim's employer, Anton, says the man was sitting in the window seat of the Golden Arrow bus when the petrol bomb was thrown in his direction
- He's apparently suffered some second-degree and third-degree burns to his face and hands
- Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says at least four passengers have been admitted to hospital after three buses were set alight
A Cape Town businessman says one of his staffers was struck by a petrol bomb on a Golden Arrow bus in Nyanga on Thursday morning.
Anton says the man was a supervisor in his company and a "vital cog" in the business.
The man usually took a taxi to work but was forced to use the bus due to the taxi strike.
He was apparently sitting in the window seat of the Golden Arrow bus when the petrol bomb was thrown in his direction.
RELATED: Conveners of violent taxi protest could face criminal and civil action: JP Smith
According to Anton, the victim was admitted to the adult burn unit at Tygerberg Hospital after suffering some second-degree and third-degree burns to his face and hands.
The man, who has been described as a wonderful father and husband, will apparently remain in the hospital's burn unit for the next seven days.
Anton says he feels outraged by how small businesses and innocent workers bear the brunt of the taxi disruptions.
He says "thugs" keep getting away with lawlessness, leaving many people traumatised by their disruptive behaviour.
RELATED: Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike
One of my supervisors took a Golden Arrow bus this morning and it, unfortunately, was one of the ones that were petrol-bombed.Anton, CapeTalk caller
He was at the window where the petrol bomb went through and as a result of it exploding over him, he's now at the Tygerberg Hospital burn unit with second to third-degree burns on the side of his face and both his hands.Anton, CapeTalk caller
He's a wonderful man, he's full of life, he's very jovial and now he's in the burn unit until next Friday while he's under observation and we'll just have to see what the prognosis is.Anton, CapeTalk caller
Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says at least four passengers have been admitted to hospital after three buses were set alight during Thursday's taxi strike.
In addition to the petrol bomb attacks, Dyke-Beyer says there have also been reports of stoning incidents and a Golden Arrow bus that was hijacked in the Delft area.
Golden Arrow will be fully operational during the afternoon peak on Thursday with deviations in some areas such as Nyanga.
The bus service is anticipating an influx of other passengers who have been left stranded by the taxi strike and has asked passengers to be patient.
Petrol bombing is no joke, people can be very badly injured.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
We were assured that everything was going to be safe today and unfortunately we found out the hard way that it wasn't.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
