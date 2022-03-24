Electricity vandalism cost Cape Town R1m in Feb - these are the hotspot areas





Streetlights and electrical kiosks were the most vandalised infrastructure in the metro last month

The City says it's trying to keep Cape Town lit but vandalism, theft and illegal connections are hampering its efforts

The municipality says infrastructure damage and unnecessary power outages are draining municipal resources

Residents are encouraged to report illegal activity and any damage to municipal electrical infrastructure

The City of Cape Town calls on communities help to combat theft and vandalism of municipal electrical infrastructure. Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says almost R1 million was recorded in damage from vandalism and illegal connections last month.

Most of the incidents occurred in the metro’s Area North in areas such as Hanover Park, Heideveld, Athlone, and Manenberg as well as in Atlantis and the central city areas of Woodstock and along Philip Kgosana Drive.

In addition to increasing incidents in Area North, there has also been a shift in incidents of theft and vandalism into the more formal metro areas.

In Area South, Mitchells Plain recorded the most number of incidents.

Overall, streetlights and electrical kiosks were the most vandalised infrastructure.

The City’s mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, has urged communities to help protect municipal electrical infrastructure.

We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities near electricity infrastructure to both the South African Police Service and the City so that we can bring an end to infrastructure theft and vandalism Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy - City of Cape Town

Van Reenen says officials often leave streetlights on in some cases to deter vandals.

She says as soon as the City fixes or replaces vandalised infrastructure, it is vandalised again.

The City is trying to keep Cape Town lit but vandalism, theft and illegal connections cause a lot of damage and unnecessary power outages. These actions drain our resources from much-needed maintenance and upgrading work and places the City’s capital programme at risk. Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy - City of Cape Town

While the City deploys some security to monitor hotspot areas, van Reenen says the municipality relies on local communities to protect community infrastructure.

Residents who witness any suspicious activity are encouraged to report it to both SAPS the City.

To report any damage to municipal electrical infrastructure, you can SMS 31220 or send an email to power@capetown.gov.za

Anonymous tip-offs are also welcomed.

Residents can give anonymous tip-offs by calling 021 480 7700.

A reward is also offered for information leading to the arrest of the confiscation of stolen goods.