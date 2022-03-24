Electricity vandalism cost Cape Town R1m in Feb - these are the hotspot areas
- Streetlights and electrical kiosks were the most vandalised infrastructure in the metro last month
- The City says it's trying to keep Cape Town lit but vandalism, theft and illegal connections are hampering its efforts
- The municipality says infrastructure damage and unnecessary power outages are draining municipal resources
- Residents are encouraged to report illegal activity and any damage to municipal electrical infrastructure
The City of Cape Town says almost R1 million was recorded in damage from vandalism and illegal connections last month.
Most of the incidents occurred in the metro’s Area North in areas such as Hanover Park, Heideveld, Athlone, and Manenberg as well as in Atlantis and the central city areas of Woodstock and along Philip Kgosana Drive.
In addition to increasing incidents in Area North, there has also been a shift in incidents of theft and vandalism into the more formal metro areas.
In Area South, Mitchells Plain recorded the most number of incidents.
Overall, streetlights and electrical kiosks were the most vandalised infrastructure.
The City’s mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, has urged communities to help protect municipal electrical infrastructure.
We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities near electricity infrastructure to both the South African Police Service and the City so that we can bring an end to infrastructure theft and vandalismBeverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy - City of Cape Town
Van Reenen says officials often leave streetlights on in some cases to deter vandals.
She says as soon as the City fixes or replaces vandalised infrastructure, it is vandalised again.
The City is trying to keep Cape Town lit but vandalism, theft and illegal connections cause a lot of damage and unnecessary power outages. These actions drain our resources from much-needed maintenance and upgrading work and places the City’s capital programme at risk.Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy - City of Cape Town
While the City deploys some security to monitor hotspot areas, van Reenen says the municipality relies on local communities to protect community infrastructure.
Residents who witness any suspicious activity are encouraged to report it to both SAPS the City.
To report any damage to municipal electrical infrastructure, you can SMS 31220 or send an email to power@capetown.gov.za
Anonymous tip-offs are also welcomed.
Residents can give anonymous tip-offs by calling 021 480 7700.
A reward is also offered for information leading to the arrest of the confiscation of stolen goods.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/R1m%20electricity%20vandalism%20damage%20in%20february%20confirms%20new%20metro%20hotspot
More from Local
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.Read More
'He was admitted to Tygerberg after being struck by petrol bomb on Golden Arrow'
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town businessman Anton and Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
Conveners of violent taxi protest could face criminal and civil action: JP Smith
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm and the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.Read More
Authorities on alert as procession of striking taxi drivers march through CT
Two nyalas armoured vehicles are stationed at the provincial legislature, where a section of the building has been cordoned off with yellow police tape.Read More
[WATCH] Chaos in Cape Town as taxi strike goes violent
Busses on fire, roads clogged, and longsuffering commuters stuck in traffic or stranded. There is chaos in Cape Town.Read More
Golden Arrow calls on authorities to step up and quell violence amid taxi strike
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike.Read More
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances.Read More