'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling
- Botanist Pieter van Wyk has been studying the diverse plants of the Richtersveld Transfrontier Park for over 20 years
- He says succulent poachers in the Northern Cape region are destroying the Richtersveld’s rare plant populations
- Van Wyk says illegal plant trafficking is taking over rhino poaching and abalone smuggling as the most rampant biodiversity crime in SA
A self-taught botanist who heads up the Richtersveld Transfrontier Park’s nursery in the Northern Cape says succulent poaching in the area is the worst it has ever been.
Pieter van Wyk spent the last 22 years studying the diverse plants of the Richtersveld and has watched entire species vanish from the natural landscape.
According to van Wyk, there has been a notable spike in illegal plant trafficking since 2019.
Much like abalone smuggling, it's believed that the poaching of rare plants is driven by demand from Asian markets.
Van Wyk says international syndicates have been paying local poachers who do not realise the damage they are causing to South Africa's biodiversity and natural heritage.
In the past two years, the nursery curator says he's written 67 affidavits for 67 different court cases connected to succulent plant poaching.
"This is only the cases where people have been caught", he tells CapeTalk.
This is the first time in the history of wildlife and endangered species crime that we have seen, as conservation organisations, poaching take such a spike. In such a short space of time, it has surpassed rhino horn and it's now passed abalone poaching. It's an absolute war out here.Pieter Van Wyk, Nursery Curator - Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
They are taking out large, old plants... which are very important for the continued existence of the species.Pieter Van Wyk, Nursery Curator - Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
Some of the populations can never recover again. At the moment, we already have 60 species that are at the brink of going extinct.Pieter Van Wyk, Nursery Curator - Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
Every second week it's a new species being targeted. The rarer the species is, the more people want it, the more attractive it is.Pieter Van Wyk, Nursery Curator - Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
