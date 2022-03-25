Streaming issues? Report here
Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter

25 March 2022 9:14 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
National Police Commissioner
Jeremy Vearey

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.
  • National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole will step down from his post at the end of March
  • Whoever replaces him will not succeed if systemic problems within SAPS aren't tackled, says Jeremy Vearey
From left: Police Minister Bheki Cele, Western Cape Acting Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and SAPS Major-General Jeremy Vearey in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 3 May 2021 for the first appearance of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his two co-accused. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

It won't make a difference who the next national police commissioner is if the systemic issues with the SA Police Service (SAPS) aren't fixed.

So says former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey who has previously been vocal about the divisions that exist in the police service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to set up a panel of experts to consider candidates to replace Khehla Sitole who steps down as police commissioner at the end of March.

RELATED: 'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'

Vearey says the appointment of a new national commissioner cannot be separated from systemic issues affecting the police service.

He says the institutional culture within SAPS needs to change in order for the next police commissioner to be effective.

Vearey argues that the reactive mindset within SAPS structures must change.

He also believes that some core functions within the police service need to be reevaluated, including the Central Firearms Registry (CFR).

RELATED: Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability

According to Vearey, the under-resourcing of police stations and police corruption are other issues that need to be addressed.

No matter who you put up there... if certain systemic challenges cannot be fixed in the SAPS, it definitely won't make a difference who is up top there.

Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives

No matter how many visible policemen you have, if you have a lot of functions in the organisational structure that are non-core functions... then those things need to be reevaluated.

Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives

This is the time at which whoever has this particular role has to have the capacity to do it decently.

Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives



