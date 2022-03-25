Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter





National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole will step down from his post at the end of March

Whoever replaces him will not succeed if systemic problems within SAPS aren't tackled, says Jeremy Vearey

From left: Police Minister Bheki Cele, Western Cape Acting Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and SAPS Major-General Jeremy Vearey in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 3 May 2021 for the first appearance of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his two co-accused. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

It won't make a difference who the next national police commissioner is if the systemic issues with the SA Police Service (SAPS) aren't fixed.

So says former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey who has previously been vocal about the divisions that exist in the police service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to set up a panel of experts to consider candidates to replace Khehla Sitole who steps down as police commissioner at the end of March.

Vearey says the appointment of a new national commissioner cannot be separated from systemic issues affecting the police service.

He says the institutional culture within SAPS needs to change in order for the next police commissioner to be effective.

Vearey argues that the reactive mindset within SAPS structures must change.

He also believes that some core functions within the police service need to be reevaluated, including the Central Firearms Registry (CFR).

According to Vearey, the under-resourcing of police stations and police corruption are other issues that need to be addressed.

No matter who you put up there... if certain systemic challenges cannot be fixed in the SAPS, it definitely won't make a difference who is up top there. Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives

No matter how many visible policemen you have, if you have a lot of functions in the organisational structure that are non-core functions... then those things need to be reevaluated. Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives