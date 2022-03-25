Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter
- National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole will step down from his post at the end of March
- Whoever replaces him will not succeed if systemic problems within SAPS aren't tackled, says Jeremy Vearey
It won't make a difference who the next national police commissioner is if the systemic issues with the SA Police Service (SAPS) aren't fixed.
So says former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey who has previously been vocal about the divisions that exist in the police service.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to set up a panel of experts to consider candidates to replace Khehla Sitole who steps down as police commissioner at the end of March.
RELATED: 'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'
Vearey says the appointment of a new national commissioner cannot be separated from systemic issues affecting the police service.
He says the institutional culture within SAPS needs to change in order for the next police commissioner to be effective.
Vearey argues that the reactive mindset within SAPS structures must change.
He also believes that some core functions within the police service need to be reevaluated, including the Central Firearms Registry (CFR).
RELATED: Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability
According to Vearey, the under-resourcing of police stations and police corruption are other issues that need to be addressed.
No matter who you put up there... if certain systemic challenges cannot be fixed in the SAPS, it definitely won't make a difference who is up top there.Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives
No matter how many visible policemen you have, if you have a lot of functions in the organisational structure that are non-core functions... then those things need to be reevaluated.Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives
This is the time at which whoever has this particular role has to have the capacity to do it decently.Jeremy Vearey, Former Western Cape head of detectives
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule
The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.Read More
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks.Read More
Blocking N2 highway wasn't part of the plan, says Cata on Cape Town taxi strike
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
Electricity vandalism cost Cape Town R1m in Feb - these are the hotspot areas
The City of Cape Town says R1million in electricity vandalism damage in February confirms new metro hotspots.Read More
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.Read More
'He was admitted to Tygerberg after being struck by petrol bomb on Golden Arrow'
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town businessman Anton and Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.Read More
Conveners of violent taxi protest could face criminal and civil action: JP Smith
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm and the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.Read More
More from Politics
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'
Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.Read More
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray
Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike.Read More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to update SA on Covid strategy at 8 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, after recently extending the State of Disaster to 15 April.Read More
'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies.Read More
State of Disaster hurting the economy, Winde warns ahead of PCC meeting
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA
ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.Read More