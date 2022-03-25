Blocking N2 highway wasn't part of the plan, says Cata on Cape Town taxi strike





Cata claims taxi operators did not deliberately block the N2 during Thursday's taxi protest

The City of Cape Town says it's considering legal action against the organisers of the protest

Taxi's linked to associations Cata and Codeta are not operating on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

The secretary-general of the taxi association Cata says the obstruction of traffic on the N2 highway during Thursday's taxi protest was not part of the plan.

Mandla Hermanus claims taxi operators were instructed to park their taxis on the sideway near Borcherds Quarry in Nyanga but moved their vehicles onto the N2 due to the high volume of taxis that joined the convoy.

They were supposed to park just before you join the Borcherds Quarry from the Nyanga area but the volume of taxis was more than we had anticipated so they started joining the N2 slowly. Also, I think there might have been a failure from our marshals because they were supposed to monitor that to ensure that the N2 is not blocked, the vans are all parked on the sideway. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

Two of Cape Town’s biggest taxi associations, Cata and Codeta, led the violent protest action on Thursday which culminated in a march to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

Several vehicles were stoned and at least three buses were set alight, leaving some commuters injured.

Yet according to Hermanus, "The march was as peaceful as it could have been."

Hermanus claims that several police vans blocked taxis on the N2 as they were trying to begin their procession to the city centre.

"There were police vans who literally blocked the N2 in front of the taxis and started demanding permits from the taxis whilst we are on the road and so that is one of the things that will have to be looked at", he tells CapeTalk. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

He claims that there was not a single violent incident between Woodstock and Wale Street in the CBD.

"We were very clear that this is a peaceful march and we don't want any incidents of violence whatsoever", Hermanus says.

Cata and Codeta have distanced themselves from the torching of buses and other violent acts which took place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says it's considering legal action against the organisers of the protest following the destruction of infrastructure and private property.

The protest went as planned except for most of the operators who were supposed to park outside the N2 as we were waiting for more members to join in then started parking on the N2 which was not what was planned. Mandla Hermanus, General-secratary - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

There were some people who were not operators who had joined in the march and we picked up that some of them were actually drunk and uncontrollable. We are following up should we identify anyone. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

The march, as far as we are concerned, was as peaceful as it could have been. The challenge with the N2 also... is when the taxis were on their way to Cape Town, three or four police vans blocked the road and started to demand a permit which we had... that's one of the things that caused a blockage there. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

This week is probably the third week that there have been incidents of buses, municipal trucks and bakkies being burned, especially around Samora Machel, Philippi, Nyanga and even crossroads. That cannot be associated with yesterday's protest. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association