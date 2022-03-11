Streaming issues? Report here
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood - from the waves to CapeTalk's airwaves

11 March 2022 9:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Ryan Stramrood
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Extreme open-water swimmer and motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood keeps pushing the boundaries with his record-breaking swims - and now has pushed yet another boundary by taking to the CapeTalk airwaves to spin his favourite 80s and 90s playlist.

RELATED: Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing

Find his playlist below:




