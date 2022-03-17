Actress and model Boudine Ballem struts her stuff on CapeTalk's airwaves
Boudine Ballem is an actress and model originally from Elsies River who playa Ruby Fortuin on KykNET’s telenova, Arendsvlei. In 2019 she was cast as Chelsea-Kate Jantjies in the 4th Season of Suidooster on KykNET.
Find her playlist below:
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood - from the waves to CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Local radio man Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s tunes
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More