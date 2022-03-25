Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule

25 March 2022 11:39 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tshegofatso Pule
Muzikayise Malephane
Ntuthuko Shoba

The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG -The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

Shoba had been charged with murder, an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Pule was eight months pregnant when her body was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

ALSO READ: -WRAP: The main arguments in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial ahead of judgment

The last time she was seen alive was Shoba’s apartment, days before her body was discovered.

Muzikayise Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder after he turned state witness and heavily implicated Shoba as the alleged mastermind.

After hearing testimony from about 13 witnesses from both sides it came down to a mysterious three-minute interval.

This was the period in which Shoba could be seen walking out of the gate of his complex with a Jeep pulling up near them.

Pule was then seen walking to the window but then the video abruptly jumps from 10:06 pm to 10:09 pm leaving the court none the wiser on what may have happened in the three minutes unaccounted for.

Shoba told the court that he did not see that the driver of the Jeep was Malephane’s as he had a cap and a mask on.

Before the video skips, he can be seen standing several metres away from the vehicle.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule




