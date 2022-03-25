We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020. 25 March 2022 11:39 AM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey. 25 March 2022 9:14 AM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Bus commuter describes being caught in terrifying taxi crossfire in Mowbray Caller Candace and her employee Meelia describe what happened on Thursday morning when Meelia got caught up in the taxi strike. 24 March 2022 10:52 AM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands ' Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase. 24 March 2022 6:40 PM
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderer... 22 March 2022 9:43 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol' YouTube now has you covered. 24 March 2022 1:57 PM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 March 2022 11:08 AM
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry's grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN

25 March 2022 11:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Russia
Ukraine
NATO
Nuclear weapons
Joe Biden
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Dmitry Polyanskiy

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Russia may use nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine if sufficiently provoked by Nato, said Polyanskiy

  • Russian forces are not committing atrocities; residential areas are “probably” being destroyed by Ukrainians themselves, he said

  • Joe Biden is seemingly saying Nato would use chemical weapons in retaliation for a chemical weapons first-strike by Russia

© kreml/123rf.com

Russia says it will use nuclear weapons if provoked by Nato.

"If Russia is provoked by Nato, if Russia is attacked by Nato, why not [use nukes]?” warned Russian deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy in an interview with Sky News.

“We are a nuclear power, and when you're dealing with a nuclear power you have to calculate all the possible outcomes of your behaviour.”

Polyanskiy says Russia is not committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

… He put the nuclear thing on the table again. His answer to, ‘Why would you do that?’ is ‘Why not? It’s not right for Nato to interfere.’…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Polyanskiy says he is not aware of atrocities committed by Russian forces… When shown pictures of bombed-out apartment blocks… he said they were probably caused by Ukrainian missiles…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Joe Biden said that Nato would respond ‘in kind’ if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine… Would Nato actually unleash chemical weapons against Russian forces if they did it to Ukrainian forces? …

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



