We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN
-
Russia may use nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine if sufficiently provoked by Nato, said Polyanskiy
-
Russian forces are not committing atrocities; residential areas are “probably” being destroyed by Ukrainians themselves, he said
-
Joe Biden is seemingly saying Nato would use chemical weapons in retaliation for a chemical weapons first-strike by Russia
Russia says it will use nuclear weapons if provoked by Nato.
"If Russia is provoked by Nato, if Russia is attacked by Nato, why not [use nukes]?” warned Russian deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy in an interview with Sky News.
“We are a nuclear power, and when you're dealing with a nuclear power you have to calculate all the possible outcomes of your behaviour.”
Polyanskiy says Russia is not committing war crimes in Ukraine.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
… He put the nuclear thing on the table again. His answer to, ‘Why would you do that?’ is ‘Why not? It’s not right for Nato to interfere.’…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Polyanskiy says he is not aware of atrocities committed by Russian forces… When shown pictures of bombed-out apartment blocks… he said they were probably caused by Ukrainian missiles…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Joe Biden said that Nato would respond ‘in kind’ if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine… Would Nato actually unleash chemical weapons against Russian forces if they did it to Ukrainian forces? …Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68505512_the-explosion-of-a-nuclear-bomb-in-the-city-.html?vti=mpq2ybfrszt048vvun-1-107
