PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound
- Kooks the Rondebosch cat ended up accidentally travelling 700km under a neighbours car to the Eastern Cape
- With the help of a Samsung tracker collar and BlueTooth owner Celeste was finally able to reunite with her beloved kitty
- Listen to the interview above and scroll down to see more heartwarming photos of Kooks home safe and sound
On Sunday the cat of a Rondebosh woman, Celeste Perry, decided to go wandering and accidentally ended up taking a 700km adventure all the way to St Francis Bay.
Perry told Lester Kiewet that the cat, named Kooks, was likely looking for some attention, as she and her husband had been working longer hours, and went down the street to visit Perry’s neighbour Rose.
Kooks never really goes out of our property but we have been working long hours and I think she was looking for more attention and went wandering.Celeste Perry, Owner of Kooks the Cat
Kooks climbed into a compartment underneath Rose’s car, and Rose drove off to St Francis, not realizing the cat was there.
Kooks was wearing a collar with a Samsung Tracker on it which alerted her owners to where she was going by picking up the Bluetooth on Rose’s phone.
When the tracker stopped in Riviersonderend for some time Perry phoned the police there to see if they could help.
I said guys you are going to think I am crazy but I need you to go check this address because I think these people have got my cat. The inspector was so amazingly kind....but by then I saw they had already moved on to Riversdale.Celeste Perry, Owner of Kooks the Cat
Perry saw the tracker showing Kook’s journey down the N2 and on to St Francis, and posted on the community Facebook and WhatsApp groups to ask for help tracking down her cat.
Rose saw the post on Tuesday morning and after speaking to a friend realised that she must have been the one to take the cat.
We tracked this tracker the entire day. It went along the N2, picked up signals in Khayelitsha, then Strand, then it stopped at Peregrine Farm Stall,Celeste Perry, Owner of Kooks the Cat
After days of searching and notifying the St Francis community Facebook page Perry flew down to St Francis to find her cat. While Perry was walking down the street on the Friday evening, Kooks spotted her the bush she was hiding in and the two were finally safely reunited.
My phone was telling me she was close...and as I walked down the road I suddenly saw these two little bright eyes running up the road towards me and it was her.Celeste Perry, Owner of Kooks the Cat
