Forensics link alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Parliament fire, court hears
- The State says arson suspect Zandile Mafe has been linked to the CCTV footage from the Parliament fire
- The case has been postponed to mid-May for further investigation
- Forensic teams have been battling to conduct their investigation due to a number of challenges at the crime scene
Forensic investigators have positively linked Zandile Mafe to the Parliament fire, according to State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo.
Menigo says a positive facial comparisons report has been obtained from experts which connects the accused to the individual seen on the CCTV footage captured by Parliament's cameras.
Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday where the case was postponed to 15 May for further investigation.
The 49-year-old faced is accused of starting the blaze that damaged the National Assembly Chamber and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Building in January.
He has been charged with housebreaking with the intent to commit terrorism and arson and separate charges of terrorism, arson, and theft.
Menigo told the court that investigating officers were only granted access to the crime scene on 15 March.
Hawks investigating officer Christiaan Theron asked for six more weeks to complete the on-site investigation at Parliament.
A postponement was granted due to the challenges faced by the forensics team, including 50 tonnes of water that must still be drained from National Assembly chambers.
RELATED: 'It's too far-fetched' Suspect's lawyer alleges cover-up in Parliament fire case
They say that the building has been declared safe but they have to work very slowly and meticulously considering the state that the crime scene is now in.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Luvuyo Godla says that they haven't received any of the details that the State shared in court in particular with regards to the positive facial comparison report that they've received saying that Zandile Mafe is indeed the man that was captured in the CCTV footage by the security cameras here at Parliament.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
From the get-go, the state has been very sure of the strength of the case against Zandile Mafe... They are very sure that he is indeed the man that set Parliament alight.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
