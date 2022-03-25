How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Taking a “balloon payment” (or “residual payment) enables you to buy a car you could otherwise not afford.
It does not make the car cheaper; in fact, the opposite is true – it is just the monthly repayments that are lower.
Taking a balloon payment leaves a portion of the selling price payable at the end of the financing term.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money (scroll up to listen).
Fisher-French gave an example of how it works, and how much it ends up costing:
A car costing R500 000 with a monthly installment over five years will set you back R11 400 a month.
If you take a 30% balloon payment, it means R150 000 will remain payable at the end of the five-year term – but your installment drops to R9700 (an amount that includes interest on the R150 000).
Over five years, if you take the balloon payment, the car ends up costing R732 000.
If you cannot afford the car without a balloon payment, you cannot afford the car! … You have to take a deep breath and walk out…Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
… Do you have other life goals? … What is this car going to cost you in terms of all the other things you want to do with your life? … Once your friends see it for the second time, it’s no longer a new car!Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122935538_stylish-black-woman-in-a-car-salon.html?term=new%2Bcar&vti=md6vkvyys77us58582-1-1
