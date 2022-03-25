How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:45
Champion Tree “Uncontested Scrums”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francis Christie
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 March 2022 3:41 PM
Forensics link alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Parliament fire, court hears Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 25 March 2022 1:36 PM
View all Local
Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey. 25 March 2022 9:14 AM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Pfizer to invest R255m in South Africa to make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa "There’s R255 million to staff up the Biovac Institute," said Pfizer regional president Patrick van der Loo. 25 March 2022 3:16 PM
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
View all Business
PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound Celeste Perry recounts to Lester how her Burmese cat Kooks accidentally ended up travelling to St Francis Bay. 25 March 2022 12:17 PM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 24 March 2022 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll! Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA. 24 March 2022 8:57 AM
View all Sport
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered. 24 March 2022 1:57 PM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
View all Entertainment
We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 March 2022 11:08 AM
Nato has 40 000 troops ready to fight in E Europe - it's deploying 1000s more Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 March 2022 12:56 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government Lester Kiewit interviews South African Local Government Association (Salga) President Bheki Stofile. 23 March 2022 12:35 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Personal finance
Maya on Money
balloon payment
Maya Fisher-French
residual payment

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Taking a “balloon payment” (or “residual payment) enables you to buy a car you could otherwise not afford.

It does not make the car cheaper; in fact, the opposite is true – it is just the monthly repayments that are lower.

Taking a balloon payment leaves a portion of the selling price payable at the end of the financing term.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

RELATED: We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money (scroll up to listen).

Fisher-French gave an example of how it works, and how much it ends up costing:

A car costing R500 000 with a monthly installment over five years will set you back R11 400 a month.

If you take a 30% balloon payment, it means R150 000 will remain payable at the end of the five-year term – but your installment drops to R9700 (an amount that includes interest on the R150 000).

Over five years, if you take the balloon payment, the car ends up costing R732 000.

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

If you cannot afford the car without a balloon payment, you cannot afford the car! … You have to take a deep breath and walk out…

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

… Do you have other life goals? … What is this car going to cost you in terms of all the other things you want to do with your life? … Once your friends see it for the second time, it’s no longer a new car!

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money



25 March 2022 1:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Personal finance
Maya on Money
balloon payment
Maya Fisher-French
residual payment

More from MyMoney Online

YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free

24 March 2022 1:57 PM

No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scamster catches 600 'investors' – among them family and friends

8 March 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews attorney Erin Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free

3 March 2022 1:50 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year

24 February 2022 1:43 PM

Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it

23 February 2022 3:07 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive

23 February 2022 9:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to be open with your partner about debt

11 February 2022 1:58 PM

Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare

9 February 2022 10:17 AM

Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?

7 February 2022 4:43 PM

John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Forensics link alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Parliament fire, court hears

Local

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

Business Lifestyle

Pfizer to invest R255m in South Africa to make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

Business

EWN Highlights

MEC Mitchell taking steps to declare Nyanga high-risk zone

25 March 2022 4:25 PM

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux's lawyer hopeful justice will prevail

25 March 2022 3:33 PM

Cuba's crisis 'untenable': Cabinet reacts to court order halting R50m donation

25 March 2022 3:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA