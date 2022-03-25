[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming





- Cape Town's Amber Fillary has set another under-ice female freediving world record

- Pippa Hudson interviewed Fillary in the CapeTalk studios straight off the plane on her return to the Mother City

Screengrab from video of Amber Fillary freediving in Finland March 2022 fridykker_com

Local freediving sensation Amber Fillary has just returned to Cape Town after setting yet another world record for under-ice swimming.

In February 2020 Fillary set a new world record in Norway by freediving a distance of 70 metres under the ice in one breath in Norway.

This month she braved the icy northern waters again to break her own Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim with breath hold.

Fillary swam 90 metres in a time of two minutes and 25 seconds.

That's without any assistance - no wetsuit, no fins and no weight belt.

Then I went and dived further. It's diving underneath the ice, breath-hold, in my swimming costume with no assistance... Amber Fillary, South African freediver

The water was about 1°C I think... pretty chilly... Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Fillary says she was scared arriving in Norway that she wouldn't be able to handle the cold.

I was terrified! The thing is I have to be able to get into the water and basically be totally relaxed, and then dive. I don't have time to hang around! Amber Fillary, South African freediver

... then I totally adjusted to the water temperature and it was ok. Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Fillary says she knew she could swim in cold water, so after breaking three South African freediving records and getting her South African colours, she wanted to find out if she could hold her breath in cold water.

This led her to ice swimming.

Having battled with addiction and depression herself, Fillary wants to bring a broader message about overcoming challenges.

I'd like my message to be about... no matter what challenges you have you can achieve things, because I really battle with depression... When I go into depression I get really suicidal and really down... Amber Fillary, South African freediver

I would like to start doing some talks now and try to motivate people... about what I've had to overcome to achieve the things that I've achieved. Amber Fillary, South African freediver

