Today at 17:05
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:45
Champion Tree "Uncontested Scrums"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francis Christie
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming

25 March 2022 4:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Norway
Guinness World Record
world record
freediving
Amber Fillary
under ice dive
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
under-ice swim

Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record.

- Cape Town's Amber Fillary has set another under-ice female freediving world record

- Pippa Hudson interviewed Fillary in the CapeTalk studios straight off the plane on her return to the Mother City

Screengrab from video of Amber Fillary freediving in Finland March 2022 fridykker_com

Local freediving sensation Amber Fillary has just returned to Cape Town after setting yet another world record for under-ice swimming.

In February 2020 Fillary set a new world record in Norway by freediving a distance of 70 metres under the ice in one breath in Norway.

RELATED: "Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope

This month she braved the icy northern waters again to break her own Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim with breath hold.

Fillary swam 90 metres in a time of two minutes and 25 seconds.

That's without any assistance - no wetsuit, no fins and no weight belt.

Then I went and dived further. It's diving underneath the ice, breath-hold, in my swimming costume with no assistance...

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

The water was about 1°C I think... pretty chilly...

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Fillary says she was scared arriving in Norway that she wouldn't be able to handle the cold.

I was terrified! The thing is I have to be able to get into the water and basically be totally relaxed, and then dive. I don't have time to hang around!

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

... then I totally adjusted to the water temperature and it was ok.

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Fillary says she knew she could swim in cold water, so after breaking three South African freediving records and getting her South African colours, she wanted to find out if she could hold her breath in cold water.

This led her to ice swimming.

RELATED: Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression

Having battled with addiction and depression herself, Fillary wants to bring a broader message about overcoming challenges.

I'd like my message to be about... no matter what challenges you have you can achieve things, because I really battle with depression... When I go into depression I get really suicidal and really down...

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

I would like to start doing some talks now and try to motivate people... about what I've had to overcome to achieve the things that I've achieved.

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Check out Fillary's website at amberfillary.com.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




