[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming
- Cape Town's Amber Fillary has set another under-ice female freediving world record
- Pippa Hudson interviewed Fillary in the CapeTalk studios straight off the plane on her return to the Mother City
Local freediving sensation Amber Fillary has just returned to Cape Town after setting yet another world record for under-ice swimming.
In February 2020 Fillary set a new world record in Norway by freediving a distance of 70 metres under the ice in one breath in Norway.
RELATED: "Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
This month she braved the icy northern waters again to break her own Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim with breath hold.
Fillary swam 90 metres in a time of two minutes and 25 seconds.
That's without any assistance - no wetsuit, no fins and no weight belt.
Then I went and dived further. It's diving underneath the ice, breath-hold, in my swimming costume with no assistance...Amber Fillary, South African freediver
The water was about 1°C I think... pretty chilly...Amber Fillary, South African freediver
Fillary says she was scared arriving in Norway that she wouldn't be able to handle the cold.
I was terrified! The thing is I have to be able to get into the water and basically be totally relaxed, and then dive. I don't have time to hang around!Amber Fillary, South African freediver
... then I totally adjusted to the water temperature and it was ok.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
Fillary says she knew she could swim in cold water, so after breaking three South African freediving records and getting her South African colours, she wanted to find out if she could hold her breath in cold water.
This led her to ice swimming.
RELATED: Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression
Having battled with addiction and depression herself, Fillary wants to bring a broader message about overcoming challenges.
I'd like my message to be about... no matter what challenges you have you can achieve things, because I really battle with depression... When I go into depression I get really suicidal and really down...Amber Fillary, South African freediver
I would like to start doing some talks now and try to motivate people... about what I've had to overcome to achieve the things that I've achieved.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
Check out Fillary's website at amberfillary.com.
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cau3r26gX4H/?utm_source=igwebcopylink&fbclid=IwAR28ep93YLBQWF7W7PnOfD0G58Vdy6Wlrcc8nERWmIsPPp8ynYkqEBonRU
More from Sport
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider
Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh
After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.Read More
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline
No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh
The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.Read More
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh
You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen
In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.Read More
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC?
John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School.Read More
More from Local
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Forensics link alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Parliament fire, court hears
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound
Celeste Perry recounts to Lester how her Burmese cat Kooks accidentally ended up travelling to St Francis Bay.Read More
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule
The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.Read More
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks.Read More
Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey.Read More
Blocking N2 highway wasn't part of the plan, says Cata on Cape Town taxi strike
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
Electricity vandalism cost Cape Town R1m in Feb - these are the hotspot areas
The City of Cape Town says R1million in electricity vandalism damage in February confirms new metro hotspots.Read More