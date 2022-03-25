Pfizer to invest R255m in South Africa to make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa





Pfizer will invest R255 million in South Africa’s pharmaceutical industry.

The American multinational has conducted 22 clinical trials in South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company praised South Africa's research and development environment at the fourth South African Investment Conference held in Johannesburg this week.

“There’s R255 million to staff up the Biovac Institute,” said Pfizer regional president Patrick van der Loo.

“The government has been nothing but supportive to make sure that we can actually execute on this investment and start manufacturing our Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa for the African people.’’

Biovac is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cape Town that was formed in 2003 in partnership with the South African government.

It aims to establish local vaccine manufacturing capability.