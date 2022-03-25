Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around'

25 March 2022 5:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Ebrahim Patel
Willie Hofmeyr
National Lotteries Board
Dr Cassius Lubisi
National Lotteries Commission
Alfred Nevhutanda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Raymond Joseph
NLC
Lotteries corruption

John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees.

- Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has appointed four new board members for the National Lotteries Commission

- The appointments come a week before the term of the current board members expires

National Lottery logo. Image: Taurai Maduna/EWN

Four new National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board members have been appointed by Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade and Industry.

The Commission's been mired in controversy as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered apparent misappropriation of money by senior officials - funds meant for community projects.

The appointees include Willie Hofmeyr, former head of the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit, and former Secretary of Cabinet Cassius Lubisi.

The new board members' appointments are from 22 March 2022 until 31 March 2023.

Related stories:

DA calls for action against Lottery looters after SIU uncovers web of corruption

Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?

John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph, who's exposed at least some of the dodgy goings-on at the NLC.

Raymond says he is impressed with the new appointments.

This is a serious, serious statement of intent. Cassius Lubisi... is not a man who who is easily pushed around... He is in fact the Minister's representative, so he'll represent the Minister on the board, he's the eyes and ears there.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

Willie Hofmeyr has a serious reputation for corruption-busting and, again, someone not easily pushed around.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

Minister Patel can still appoint two further members, while the long-awaited appointment of a chairperson has still not been announced.

Raymond believes the new board members can play a key role in combating corruption at the NLC.

The previous board has overseen massive corruption running into hundreds of millions, if not billions of rand.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

The board should have oversight... but the former chairman Alfred Nevhutanda acted as if he was an executive chair of the board... to the extent that he maintained an office at the National Lotteries Commission... so an independent board is absolutely vital for a cleanup to begin.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

You also need a board that is not going to bow down before an executive which is fighting for its existence.... Several of them are facing certainly having their assets frozen and taken away, and some of them facing potential jail sentences.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

Read Jospeph's investigative piece Lotto money funded board chair Alfred Nevhutanda’s R27m luxury mansion.

The current executive is compromised to a large extent, as is the board he says.

"I would not be surprised if action was taken against the two remaining members of the board."

And Commissioner Thabang Mamwane... has actively worked against the Minister [in clearing up the corruption] and is constantly litigating. I would hope the AG has a look at this... the millions of rand that have been spent in litigation against the Minister who has oversight over the Lottery. It's crazy what's been going on.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist

Over the next few months we can expect to see the SIU moving in on corruption-implicated Lottery executives, Joseph says.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




