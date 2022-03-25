John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 25 March 2022
Here are John's top 3 reading picks:
Fiction:
- The Survivors by Alex Schulman
- Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller
Non-fiction:
The Future of Dinosaurs by David Hone
Listen to John's full book reviews below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55420653_pile-of-books-on-wooden-table-education-and-reading-concept-toned-picture.html
More from John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 March 2022
CapeTalk host John Maytham reviews his top book picks for the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 December 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews his top book picks this week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 September 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More