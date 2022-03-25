Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 25 March 2022

25 March 2022 6:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Reading
book review
John's Books
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review

CapeTalk host John Maytham reviews his top book picks for the week.

Here are John's top 3 reading picks:

Fiction:

  • The Survivors by Alex Schulman
  • Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller

Non-fiction:

The Future of Dinosaurs by David Hone

Listen to John's full book reviews below:




25 March 2022 6:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Reading
book review
John's Books
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 March 2022
11 March 2022 6:19 PM

11 March 2022 6:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham reviews his top book picks for the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 December 2020
4 December 2020 4:52 PM

4 December 2020 4:52 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews his top book picks this week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020
16 October 2020 4:54 PM

16 October 2020 4:54 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020
9 October 2020 5:30 PM

9 October 2020 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020
2 October 2020 5:33 PM

2 October 2020 5:33 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 September 2020
17 September 2020 5:28 PM

17 September 2020 5:28 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020
11 September 2020 5:59 PM

11 September 2020 5:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020
4 September 2020 5:20 PM

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020
21 August 2020 5:13 PM

21 August 2020 5:13 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.


Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020
14 August 2020 5:43 PM

14 August 2020 5:43 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.


Read More arrow_forward

