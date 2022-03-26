Streaming issues? Report here
Newlands Swimming Pool reopens after 4-year closure and R22 million facelift

26 March 2022 3:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Swimming
Newlands
City of Cape Town
Patricia van der Ross
Newlands swimming pool
public swimming pool
Newlands pool

Bruce Whitfield interviews Councillor Patricia Van der Ross from the City of Cape Town about the pool upgrade.

- Newlands Swimming Pool reopened on Saturday, after its closure in 2017 for repairs and upgrading

- The revamp of the Newlands pool cost the City of Cape Town R22 million

The Newlands Swimming Pool re-opens on 26 March 2022. Image: City of Cape Town @CityofCT

Newlands Swimming Pool re-opened on Saturday (26 March) after a four-year closure for major repairs and upgrading.

It will be open seven days a week until the end of May, when it closes for the season.

RELATED: Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project

John Maytham finds out more from Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town.

Van der Ross explains that the upgrade was done in three phases.

During Phase 1 we repaired the filtration pipes, removed all the old walls, fitted new tiling inside the pool and the paving of the pool decks, the waterproofing of all structural expansion and joints in the pool basin...

Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Because the pool is over 60 years old we ended up having structural damage... We needed to get structural engineers in...

Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Phase 2 involved an upgrade of electrical reticulation systems.

The upgrade of the grandstand - Phase 3 - was limited because it is a heritage building van der Ross says.

The surrounding buildings, baby pool and grassy areas also got a facelift.

I was there this afternoon - it looks beautiful!

Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Under the current Adjusted Level 1 regulations capacity is limited to 600 people.

When those restrictions are lifted the Newlands pool will be able to accommodate 1,300 visitors.

Van der Ross says masks must be worn when entering the building, but there is no vaccine certificate required.

The entry fee is R18 for children and R34 for adults.

The pool will be between 10am and 5pm, Monday to Sunday, until the end of May.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




