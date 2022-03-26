Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Idols winner Berry on juggling fame and family and making her dream come true

26 March 2022 4:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Idols
Idols SA
Kalawa Jazmee Records
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
idols winner
Berenike Trytsman
Berry
Ungowami
Music profile
Kalawa Jazmee

The best part is making people happy with my singing - Sara-Jayne King talks to Idols SA winner Berry about her new-found fame.

- Berenike "Berry" Trytsman won Season 17 of Idols SA in November 2021

- Sara-Jayne King catches up with the 'overnight star' on Weekend Breakfast

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, winner of Idols SA season 17, permission for image use supplied (Nadine Smallberg Photography)

Berenike "Berry" Trytsman was an instant fan favourite when she entered Idols SA and she walked away the winner of Season 17.

Her performance of isiZulu single Ungowami after the announcement in November 2021 simply blew South Africa away.

Sara-Jayne King spoke to the singing sensation and asked if 'Berry' was just her name for the Idols competition. (Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview)

I've been 'Berry' since Grade 3. My friend said my name was very long and she needed to shorten it... From then I've just been Berry!

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

Berry says people perhaps don't realise how hard it is being away from one's family for something like Idols.

The new star is mom to four children - two stepsons, her son from a previous relationship and a daughter with her husband.

She says hubby actually got a tattoo of her Idols entry number because he missed her so much during the competition.

It feels like years that I've been on this road, especially because while we were at Idols it was such a bubble experience that it felt even longer than just under four months... I was away from my family... Even though they came through for the Top 16 performance I couldn't hug my kids [because of Covid]...

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

I said to my husband 'I'm 30 this year; I can't try again after that'... I said I just want to try one more time; chances are I'm not going to win... so we tried and then I made it through.

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

"Let's just take it one step at a time and see where the road goes" is how she proposed dealing with it to her husband.

I just went with the flow, and every time I made it through I was absolutely in shock... We somehow made it... but he nearly had to go to the hospital with all the the stress and anxiety, and all the responsibility that was dropped on him. Before it was a struggle month to month...

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

All the sacrifices were ultimately worth it says Berry, who first went to a vocal coach at the age of 11.

My parents were opera singers so I've always wanted to sing and... finally, because of this platform, I can now go and sing as a form of income to look after my family. Before, it was really hard; it was a struggle month to month..

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

The Idols top prize included R1 million and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee.

Berry had said that the first thing she'd do if she won was pay off her debt, which she has been able to do.

You're an instant millionaire for that moment it's in your account, then you know there are real-life things to deal with [like the cut for Sars]...

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

The singer is set to start recording her album with Kalawa Jazmee in April.

A music video of 'Ungowami' is also in the offing.

I need to find a fine balance between what people enjoy and what I enjoy, and in the same breath still be open to collaborations... My husband's a great songwriter... He's been my producer, my drummer...

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner

More than that, it's that now people know about Berry... I can go and sing everywhere... I can make them happy... There's nothing better than singing and to know I can can do something like that, is what's exciting... Before it was hidden...

Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Idols SA winner



