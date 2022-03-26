[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant





Screengrab of Elon Musk dancing at opening of Tesla plant in Berlin, March 2022, from WSJ video posted on Twitter @PPathole

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for being able to disrupt stock markets with his sometimes obscure tweets.

This week though, the richest person in the world went viral for breaking into a celebratory dance (not for the first time) at the grand opening of Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin.

Elon Musk handed the first few Tesla Model Y vehicles to customers at the opening of Giga Berlin-Brandenburg, the electric-car company’s first European factory #WSJWhatsNow https://t.co/vv5sl4yk59 pic.twitter.com/c8XTVzGUrS — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 25, 2022

The response to Musk's dance was largely appreciative, though sometimes with reservations.

"He’s excited like a child. I wish more CEOs were so joyous about their work and company", read one comment on Twitter.

"Dad dance of the year!" exclaimed another.