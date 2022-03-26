[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for being able to disrupt stock markets with his sometimes obscure tweets.
This week though, the richest person in the world went viral for breaking into a celebratory dance (not for the first time) at the grand opening of Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin.
... And now we dance 😃 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TMk3BO1OdG— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 22, 2022
Elon Musk handed the first few Tesla Model Y vehicles to customers at the opening of Giga Berlin-Brandenburg, the electric-car company’s first European factory #WSJWhatsNow https://t.co/vv5sl4yk59 pic.twitter.com/c8XTVzGUrS— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 25, 2022
The response to Musk's dance was largely appreciative, though sometimes with reservations.
"He’s excited like a child. I wish more CEOs were so joyous about their work and company", read one comment on Twitter.
"Dad dance of the year!" exclaimed another.
I would probably dance like that too if i was making roughly 10k a second— Shady Nasty (@moveease) March 23, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/PPathole/status/1506332285607747584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1506333209252016129%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.entrepreneur.com%2Farticle%2F423165
More from World
[VIDEO] Little girl who sang in bunker sings Ukraine's anthem at Poland concert
The 7-year-old who went viral with her rendition of 'Let It Go' is safe in Poland and sang to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.Read More
We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.Read More
Nato has 40 000 troops ready to fight in E Europe - it's deploying 1000s more
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'
Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money ShowRead More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
Russian troop morale is plummeting – and its casualties are spiralling
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Parole of Anni Dewani murderer 'outrageous' says uncle
Lester Kiewit speaks to the uncle of murdered Anni Dewani following news the man convicted of her murder has been granted parole.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Idols winner Berry on juggling fame and family and making her dream come true
The best part is making people happy with my singing - Sara-Jayne King talks to Idols SA winner Berry about her new-found fame.Read More
Newlands Swimming Pool reopens after 4-year closure and R22 million facelift
Bruce Whitfield interviews Councillor Patricia Van der Ross from the City of Cape Town about the pool upgrade.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound
Celeste Perry recounts to Lester how her Burmese cat Kooks accidentally ended up travelling to St Francis Bay.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Removal of PCR test for vaxxed travellers to hopefully boost SA tourism: Fedhasa
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.Read More