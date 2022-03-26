[VIDEO] Little girl who sang in bunker sings Ukraine's anthem at Poland concert





Screengrab from video of Amelia Anisovych singing the Ukrainian anthem posted by TVN @tvnpl

A video of a little girl singing 'Let it Go' inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter went viral in early March.

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych has since escaped the horror of her home country as the Russian invasion continues.

Amelia is now a refugee living with family in Poland, where she sang Ukraine's national anthem at a fundraising concert.

The "Together with Ukraine" concert was held to support the work of the Polish Humanitarian Action group to help refugees from that country.

It's estimated that since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, over 2 million people have crossed the border into Poland.