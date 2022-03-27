Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I'm living with dwarfism but it doesn't define me' - Wife and mom Gabi Ngobese Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Gabi Ngobese and her husband Siya. 27 March 2022 1:08 PM
South Africans in fake passport syndicate sold identities for as little as R500 Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stori... 27 March 2022 9:44 AM
Idols winner Berry on juggling fame and family and making her dream come true The best part is making people happy with my singing - Sara-Jayne King talks to Idols SA winner Berry about her new-found fame. 26 March 2022 4:42 PM
View all Local
'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around' John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees. 25 March 2022 5:23 PM
Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey. 25 March 2022 9:14 AM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Pfizer to invest R255m in South Africa to make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa "There’s R255 million to staff up the Biovac Institute," said Pfizer regional president Patrick van der Loo. 25 March 2022 3:16 PM
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone viral again for dancing at the grand opening of his new Gigafactory in Berlin. 26 March 2022 5:37 PM
Newlands Swimming Pool reopens after 4-year closure and R22 million facelift John Maytham interviews Councillor Patricia Van der Ross from the City of Cape Town about the pool upgrade. 26 March 2022 3:07 PM
PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound Celeste Perry recounts to Lester how her Burmese cat Kooks accidentally ended up travelling to St Francis Bay. 25 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to editor and reviewer Gayle Edmunds. 27 March 2022 2:52 PM
Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai. 27 March 2022 11:24 AM
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 March 2022 3:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Little girl who sang in bunker sings Ukraine's anthem at Poland concert The 7-year-old who went viral with her rendition of 'Let It Go' is safe in Poland and sang to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.... 26 March 2022 6:06 PM
[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone viral again for dancing at the grand opening of his new Gigafactory in Berlin. 26 March 2022 5:37 PM
We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 March 2022 11:08 AM
View all World
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

South Africans in fake passport syndicate sold identities for as little as R500

27 March 2022 9:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Corruption
Fraud
fake passport
passport syndicate
passport scam

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.
  • Home Affairs has taken down a syndicate selling fraudulent South African passports
  • Columnist Ismail Lagardien says 27 people were arrested in the sting operation
  • Two Home Affairs officials are among the suspects that are due to appear in court on Monday
  • Lagardien unpacks this week's top stories for the Sunday News Review
Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 27 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a passport syndicate.

The suspects include two Home Affairs officials and a Pakistani national who has been identified as the alleged kingpin.

According to Motsoaledi, the kingpin was working with corrupt Home Affairs officials in a network that spanned Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Mpumalanga.

Law enforcement agencies took down the syndicate during an operation at the Krugersdorp Home Affairs offices on Thursday.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

They face charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act, and the possession of suspected fraudulent documents.

The syndicate conducted photo swaps by using the details of a South African to apply for a passport and then interfering with the system to insert a picture of a foreign national instead.

Motsoaledi says the kingpin got his runners to recruit South Africans who had never acquired passports before.

"It is alleged that South Africans were recruited for as little as R500 plus they were promised jobs overseas which, of course, never materialised", the minister says.

He says the corrupt Home Affairs officials pocketed between R5 000 and R10,000 per passport while the kingpin allegedly charged anything from R40,000 a passport to any foreign national who wanted to acquire one.

Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien says there's finally firm evidence of how South Africa's passport system is being abused.

Home Affairs has taken down at least one major passport syndicate and 27 people have been arrested.

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

People are being paid thousands of rands to hand their identities over to these mobsters who make fake passports for other people who then travel abroad on them.

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist



27 March 2022 9:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Corruption
Fraud
fake passport
passport syndicate
passport scam

More from Local

'I'm living with dwarfism but it doesn't define me' - Wife and mom Gabi Ngobese

27 March 2022 1:08 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Gabi Ngobese and her husband Siya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Idols winner Berry on juggling fame and family and making her dream come true

26 March 2022 4:42 PM

The best part is making people happy with my singing - Sara-Jayne King talks to Idols SA winner Berry about her new-found fame.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands Swimming Pool reopens after 4-year closure and R22 million facelift

26 March 2022 3:07 PM

John Maytham interviews Councillor Patricia Van der Ross from the City of Cape Town about the pool upgrade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around'

25 March 2022 5:23 PM

John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming

25 March 2022 4:09 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk

25 March 2022 3:41 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Forensics link alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Parliament fire, court hears

25 March 2022 1:36 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound

25 March 2022 12:17 PM

Celeste Perry recounts to Lester how her Burmese cat Kooks accidentally ended up travelling to St Francis Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule

25 March 2022 11:39 AM

The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling

25 March 2022 11:38 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans in fake passport syndicate sold identities for as little as R500

Local

Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African'

Lifestyle Entertainment

[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Three suspects arrested for killing Soweto doctor

27 March 2022 2:27 PM

Macron fears 'escalation' after Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'

27 March 2022 1:28 PM

Lesotho finance ministry officials face charges of fraud and money laundering

27 March 2022 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA