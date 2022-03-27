South Africans in fake passport syndicate sold identities for as little as R500





Home Affairs has taken down a syndicate selling fraudulent South African passports

Columnist Ismail Lagardien says 27 people were arrested in the sting operation

Two Home Affairs officials are among the suspects that are due to appear in court on Monday

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 27 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a passport syndicate.

The suspects include two Home Affairs officials and a Pakistani national who has been identified as the alleged kingpin.

According to Motsoaledi, the kingpin was working with corrupt Home Affairs officials in a network that spanned Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Mpumalanga.

Law enforcement agencies took down the syndicate during an operation at the Krugersdorp Home Affairs offices on Thursday.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

They face charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act, and the possession of suspected fraudulent documents.

The syndicate conducted photo swaps by using the details of a South African to apply for a passport and then interfering with the system to insert a picture of a foreign national instead.

Motsoaledi says the kingpin got his runners to recruit South Africans who had never acquired passports before.

"It is alleged that South Africans were recruited for as little as R500 plus they were promised jobs overseas which, of course, never materialised", the minister says.

He says the corrupt Home Affairs officials pocketed between R5 000 and R10,000 per passport while the kingpin allegedly charged anything from R40,000 a passport to any foreign national who wanted to acquire one.

Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien says there's finally firm evidence of how South Africa's passport system is being abused.

