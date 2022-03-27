'I'm living with dwarfism but it doesn't define me' - Wife and mom Gabi Ngobese
- Gabi Ngobese says she has never allowed her short stature to define her life
- The wife and mom was born with achondroplasia dwarfism but hasn't let the genetic condition hold her back
- Ngobese and her husband, Siya, have overcome a lot of ignorance and prejudice because of the height difference in their relationship
Gabi Ngobese says dwarfism is a genetic condition that she lives with, but it's not who she is.
Ngobese was born with achondroplasia dwarfism but she has not let it define her identity.
She has a daughter of short stature and is married to an average-sized partner, Siya, whom she met in high school.
People have always criticised her relationship with her husband but Ngobese says she has never allowed people's narrow-minded assumptions to steal her happiness.
RELATED: Dating while living with a disability: "Why shouldn't I be in a relationship?'
Ngobese says she wants to show her that she can have a happy and fulfilled life, without any limitations.
I'm living with dwarfism but it's not in me.Gabi Ngobese
People will feel like I can't be dating a tall person, like how are we going to be holding each other... but I believe that I do deserve someone who is tall. I can't be dating a short person because I'm short.Gabi Ngobese
What people think should happen to me when it comes to me and my love life, I would really not think that much of it.Gabi Ngobese
I never experienced any hardship when it comes to relationships and stuff. I've always dated tall people.Gabi Ngobese
Her husband Siya tells CapeTalk that dealing with prejudice and stereotypes has been tough at times.
However, the couple has learned to block out the bigotry and educate those who lack awareness about dwarfism.
I grew up around that hatred as well but at the end of the day I know what I want.Siya Ngobese
We can't always be sad or stop what we are doing because of people who don't know us. We move on.Siya Ngobese
