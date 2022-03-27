Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African'
- Rapper Nadia Nakai says the exposure from Netflix's 'Young Famous & African' has been unmatched
- Nakai is one of several African stars who feature in the glitzy reality TV series which is mainly shot in Sandton, Johannesburg
- She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her rap career, life in the limelight, dealing with social media, and more
Rapper Nadia Nakai says Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ showcases a side of Africa that hasn't been seen or understood before.
Nakai is a cast member of the much-talked-about reality show which follows the glamorous lives of African stars from across the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.
She says the Netflix series has given her an unmatched level of international exposure following its release a week ago.
Nakai features alongside actress Khanyi Mbau, power-couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, musician Diamond Platnumz, businesswoman Zari 'The Bosslady' Hassan, TV personality Andile Ncube, radio broadcaster Naked DJ, and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.
Nakai says the series depicts African lifestyle content for Africans by Africans.
It's really about celebrating people that have been able to successfully create an impact in their respective fields on the continent and how we are able to come together to celebrate each other and work through issues that anybody who is watching the show can resonate with.Nadia Nakai
The exposure is unmatched and I see it every single day on social media where people that might have never been exposed to me before are. That's one of the main reasons I decided to do the show.Nadia Nakai
RELATED: Netflix makes moves to end password sharing
Nakai, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, says she's learned to be mentally strong when engaging with social media platforms, especially Twitter.
"People have a lot to say on social media without giving you a chance or getting to know you", she tells CapeTalk.
The rapper and influencer says she has learned to regulate her time on social media for her own mental wellbeing.
I do try to ration the amount of time I'm on social media... specifically Twitter because I feel like it's a lot worse than the other platforms... I honestly feel on Twitter it is easier for certain people to say whatever they want about whoever they want because it's not... an open window.Nadia Nakai
RELATED: Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
The 32-year-old says her definition of success has changed as she has grown older and she's become a lot warier about the dangers of fame.
The star says she's no longer trying to live up to other people's expectations. "I'm at the point where I'm like F everybody else, I just want to do things that make me happy."
She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about life in the limelight, being labelled as a female rapper, her career milestones, and more.
I think fame is very dangerous, it's something that is a shiny, diamond-like thing that everybody wants... but I feel like it's very dangerous when it comes to mental health.Nadia Nakai
A few years ago [success] was me being on a radio station and me being on a magazine cover. I don't take those things for granted but I'm 32 now and I just want to be happy... Life is short, we've lost a lot of people in the industry that has made me realise you can't live your life for other people.Nadia Nakai
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF9z_Yibuxk
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone viral again for dancing at the grand opening of his new Gigafactory in Berlin.Read More
Idols winner Berry on juggling fame and family and making her dream come true
The best part is making people happy with my singing - Sara-Jayne King talks to Idols SA winner Berry about her new-found fame.Read More
Newlands Swimming Pool reopens after 4-year closure and R22 million facelift
John Maytham interviews Councillor Patricia Van der Ross from the City of Cape Town about the pool upgrade.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
PHOTOS: 'Accidental tourist' - Rondebosch cat Kooks is home safe and sound
Celeste Perry recounts to Lester how her Burmese cat Kooks accidentally ended up travelling to St Francis Bay.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite (74) dies after contracting Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
More from Entertainment
[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to editor and reviewer Gayle Edmunds.Read More
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free
No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times
After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.Read More
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series
Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'Read More
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war
"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.Read More
Actress and model Boudine Ballem struts her stuff on CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.Read More