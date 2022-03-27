Streaming issues? Report here
Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African'

27 March 2022 11:24 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Reality TV show
nadia nakai
Netflix African Original series
Young Famous & African

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai.
  • Rapper Nadia Nakai says the exposure from Netflix's 'Young Famous & African' has been unmatched
  • Nakai is one of several African stars who feature in the glitzy reality TV series which is mainly shot in Sandton, Johannesburg
  • She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her rap career, life in the limelight, dealing with social media, and more
Image screengrab: Netflix/YouTube

Rapper Nadia Nakai says Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ showcases a side of Africa that hasn't been seen or understood before.

Nakai is a cast member of the much-talked-about reality show which follows the glamorous lives of African stars from across the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

She says the Netflix series has given her an unmatched level of international exposure following its release a week ago.

Nakai features alongside actress Khanyi Mbau, power-couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, musician Diamond Platnumz, businesswoman Zari 'The Bosslady' Hassan, TV personality Andile Ncube, radio broadcaster Naked DJ, and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.

Nakai says the series depicts African lifestyle content for Africans by Africans.

It's really about celebrating people that have been able to successfully create an impact in their respective fields on the continent and how we are able to come together to celebrate each other and work through issues that anybody who is watching the show can resonate with.

Nadia Nakai

The exposure is unmatched and I see it every single day on social media where people that might have never been exposed to me before are. That's one of the main reasons I decided to do the show.

Nadia Nakai

RELATED: Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

Nakai, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, says she's learned to be mentally strong when engaging with social media platforms, especially Twitter.

"People have a lot to say on social media without giving you a chance or getting to know you", she tells CapeTalk.

The rapper and influencer says she has learned to regulate her time on social media for her own mental wellbeing.

I do try to ration the amount of time I'm on social media... specifically Twitter because I feel like it's a lot worse than the other platforms... I honestly feel on Twitter it is easier for certain people to say whatever they want about whoever they want because it's not... an open window.

Nadia Nakai

RELATED: Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it

The 32-year-old says her definition of success has changed as she has grown older and she's become a lot warier about the dangers of fame.

The star says she's no longer trying to live up to other people's expectations. "I'm at the point where I'm like F everybody else, I just want to do things that make me happy."

She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about life in the limelight, being labelled as a female rapper, her career milestones, and more.

I think fame is very dangerous, it's something that is a shiny, diamond-like thing that everybody wants... but I feel like it's very dangerous when it comes to mental health.

Nadia Nakai

A few years ago [success] was me being on a radio station and me being on a magazine cover. I don't take those things for granted but I'm 32 now and I just want to be happy... Life is short, we've lost a lot of people in the industry that has made me realise you can't live your life for other people.

Nadia Nakai



