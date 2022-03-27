[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'





Bridgerton season 2 has been released on Netflix

Film critic Gayle Edmunds says the latest season of the hit Regency-era series doesn't quite match up to season 1

Every Sunday, Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen

Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season. Picture: @bridgerton/Twitter

Bridgerton Season 2 is the unfortunate victim of sequel syndrome, says editor and film critic Gayle Edmunds.

The new season of Bridgerton was released this weekend but it lacks the fun and flavour of season 1.

"It's not unwatchable or anything, but don't expect to get what you got the first time around", Edmunds tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

Edmunds has also questioned the timing of the new season, arguing that a festive season release or an Easter weekend drop would have made for easier watching.

It doesn't not work. If you enjoyed the first one, I guess you're going to enjoy the next one but it doesn't have the same magic as the first one. Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It does suffer from sequel syndrome. We all loved the first one, the diversity of the casting and the idea of redrawing history. Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It is unfortunate that it has come out at the end of March which is a bit of an arbitrary month. Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

Lady Whistledow is back again voiced by the wonderful Julie Andrews. Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It brings back all the bits and pieces, there are strands of the story for the other Bridgerton siblings but all in all it doesn't quite reach those wonderful, guilty pleasure, relaxing, pretty [levels]. Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic