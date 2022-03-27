[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'

Streaming issues? Report here
'I'm living with dwarfism but it doesn't define me' - Wife and mom Gabi Ngobese Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Gabi Ngobese and her husband Siya. 27 March 2022 1:08 PM
South Africans in fake passport syndicate sold identities for as little as R500 Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stori... 27 March 2022 9:44 AM
Idols winner Berry on juggling fame and family and making her dream come true The best part is making people happy with my singing - Sara-Jayne King talks to Idols SA winner Berry about her new-found fame. 26 March 2022 4:42 PM
'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around' John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees. 25 March 2022 5:23 PM
Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey. 25 March 2022 9:14 AM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
Pfizer to invest R255m in South Africa to make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa "There's R255 million to staff up the Biovac Institute," said Pfizer regional president Patrick van der Loo. 25 March 2022 3:16 PM
How to buy a new car – even if you can't afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai. 27 March 2022 11:24 AM
[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone viral again for dancing at the grand opening of his new Gigafactory in Berlin. 26 March 2022 5:37 PM
Newlands Swimming Pool reopens after 4-year closure and R22 million facelift John Maytham interviews Councillor Patricia Van der Ross from the City of Cape Town about the pool upgrade. 26 March 2022 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to editor and reviewer Gayle Edmunds. 27 March 2022 2:52 PM
Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai. 27 March 2022 11:24 AM
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 March 2022 3:41 PM
[VIDEO] Little girl who sang in bunker sings Ukraine's anthem at Poland concert The 7-year-old who went viral with her rendition of 'Let It Go' is safe in Poland and sang to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.... 26 March 2022 6:06 PM
[WATCH] Elon Musk's awkward dance moves on show at opening of Berlin Tesla plant Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone viral again for dancing at the grand opening of his new Gigafactory in Berlin. 26 March 2022 5:37 PM
We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 March 2022 11:08 AM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town' Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry's grievances. 24 March 2022 10:22 AM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
SA is getting a full-on, legal dagga industry – and dollar eyes are twinkling Refilwe Moloto interviews Hemporium owner Tony Budden and Silas Howarth of the Cannabis Expo Cape Town. 23 March 2022 1:45 PM
[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'

27 March 2022 2:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Netflix
Bridgerton
Bridgerton season 2

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to editor and reviewer Gayle Edmunds.
  • Bridgerton season 2 has been released on Netflix
  • Film critic Gayle Edmunds says the latest season of the hit Regency-era series doesn't quite match up to season 1
  • Every Sunday, Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen
Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season. Picture: @bridgerton/Twitter

Bridgerton Season 2 is the unfortunate victim of sequel syndrome, says editor and film critic Gayle Edmunds.

The new season of Bridgerton was released this weekend but it lacks the fun and flavour of season 1.

"It's not unwatchable or anything, but don't expect to get what you got the first time around", Edmunds tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

Edmunds has also questioned the timing of the new season, arguing that a festive season release or an Easter weekend drop would have made for easier watching.

It doesn't not work. If you enjoyed the first one, I guess you're going to enjoy the next one but it doesn't have the same magic as the first one.

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It does suffer from sequel syndrome. We all loved the first one, the diversity of the casting and the idea of redrawing history.

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It is unfortunate that it has come out at the end of March which is a bit of an arbitrary month.

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

Lady Whistledow is back again voiced by the wonderful Julie Andrews.

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It brings back all the bits and pieces, there are strands of the story for the other Bridgerton siblings but all in all it doesn't quite reach those wonderful, guilty pleasure, relaxing, pretty [levels].

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

It's still pretty, but the story feels a little more contrived than the first time around.

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic



Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African'

27 March 2022 11:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai.

Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk

25 March 2022 3:41 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free

24 March 2022 1:57 PM

No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.

Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!

24 March 2022 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.

[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times

18 March 2022 8:15 PM

After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.

Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series

18 March 2022 6:13 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war

18 March 2022 12:21 PM

"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.

Actress and model Boudine Ballem struts her stuff on CapeTalk's airwaves

17 March 2022 9:59 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

