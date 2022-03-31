Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last





Spoiler: This article deals with intimate details of women's reproductive health. If that's not something that interests you, turn back now.

We’re finally in a space where sexual and reproductive health have become free to air.

Love yours or hate it, that nub of unbridled pleasure is here to stay, so you may as well get acquainted – you’ll be thankful that you did.

When I say pleasure, I’m not just talking about sex. I’m talking about the incredible experience of learning about and how to love your body, one that you feel comfortable and safe in. That's pleasure.

So, let’s start with the one thing we know intimately - periods.

HOW THINGS CHANGE

There have been some interesting developments in how we are able to deal with periods, such as Period Panties.

In the past few years, these leak-free guardians have begun to lead the evolution of menstrual products. Alongside this trend is the reusable menstrual cup that, while a tad messy to clean, has been incredibly successful. These products pride themselves on being reusable, safe and affordable (well, sort of affordable).

In the latest example of periods going mainstream, Mr Price revealed its own solution at a tag price of just R149, with the company stating that a pair of their Period Panties could last up to two years. That’s huge.

WHAT ARE PERIOD PANTIES, EXACTLY?

They are panties that exist for exactly that – your period. Some designs work along with a pad or tampon but recently there’s been a shift to multilayering fabric to absorb blood (up to two tampons’ worth) and reduce leaks.

Also, they’re discreet – another secret you share with your fluff muffin. (Aren’t you glad you two are getting along?)

Oh yeah, they look amazing, too.

Mr Price has launched their own period panties for R149 per pair.

A CASE STUDY TO COMPARE COSTS

I was curious about whether the juice was worth the squeeze, so to speak, so I did a quick costing based on my own requirements between tampons, pads and period panties.

This won't be accurate for everyone - not all flows were created equal, unfortunately.

Alright, so working on the assumption that Mr Price is correct in its two-year guarantee, a consumer would pay R149 for a product that lasts this long. Based on this, I'll combine total costs for all options over a 24-month stretch - we need an axis, after all.

Our ‘not-to-be-taken-too-seriously’ parameters are:

Tampons Changed every 4-8 hours over five days means roughly three to six tampons per day over five days. This means 15-30 tampons per cycle over 24 months.

Cost for 15 per cycle: R27.99 x 24 months = R671.76 over two years

Cost for 30 per cycle: R27.99 x 2 packs x 24 months = R1,343.52 over two years

Pads Changed every 4-8 hours over five days means roughly three to six pads per day over five days. This means 15-30 pads per cycle over 24 months.

Cost for 15 per cycle: R48.99 x 1 pack x 24 months = R1,175.76 over two years

Cost for 30 per cycle: R48.99 x 1.5 packs x 24 months = R1,763.64 over two years

Period panties Changed every 12 hours, about five pairs would be needed to clean and rotate.

Cost for five pairs at R149 = R745 once-off

So, in summary I'll spend:

Tampons: Between R671.76 and R1,343 (divided monthly) Pads: Between R1,175.76 and R1,763.64 (divided monthly) Period panties: R745 (once-off, upfront)

Ok, so the period panties have the highest upfront cost but looking ahead, it’s by far the most practical choice – at least for me.

According to this report from the United Nations Environment Programme, single-use menstrual products such as pads and tampons leave a significant footprint in global single-use plastic waste because they can contain up to 90% plastic and are individually wrapped so, there's that, too.

IS THERE ENOUGH DEMAND?

Mr Price recently found itself in the odd and coveted position of having a product sell out within days of advertising it. When I went to add this pair to my list below, the webpage was empty. So, I reached out on Facebook, and, well:

They don’t even know how long it’ll take to restock – they were that shocked and caught off-guard.

So, yeah – there’s enough demand.

WHERE TO BUY ONLINE

These are just a starting point so don't be afraid to dig deep for everything South African entrepreneurs have to offer.

Period panties:

Cups: This is how to use a cup safely.

Pads and tampons: This is how to use a tampon with an applicator and without.

Faithful to Nature: Pads and tampons

BiddyKins

Takealot

This article first appeared on EWN : Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last