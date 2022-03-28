'Bathabile Dlamini going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall'





Bathabile Dlamini is likely to be asked to step aside says EWN senior political journalist Tshidi Madia

However, due to her enormous influence over the ANC WOme's League block, the party is proceeding slowly

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini waits in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 9 February 2022 for her perjury case to get under way. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

Africa Melana is joined by Tshidi Madia, EWN senior political reporter to discuss some of the important matters that came out of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

Madia says in a recent conversation with Gwen Ramokgopa who is now in the ANC Secretary General's Office, Ramokgopa said the party is dealing with the Bathabile Dlamini issue. This after the courts found the former minister and head of the ANC Women's League was found guilty of perjury.

They [ANC] are being slightly more careful in how they are dealing with Bathabile but I don't think there is an option. She is going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News

But, says Madia, the party is concerned as Dlamini commands enormous power within the women's league and has previously influenced the league in the leadership battles.

It was not as easy to muscle her out as it was to muscle Ace Magashule out. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News

Ace Magashule’s suspension and Jessie Duarte’s extended sick leave have left the important office of the Secretary General but it is unclear whether Ramokgopa will remain in the office. Many critics within the party claim she is acting as Ramaphosa's eyes and ears within the office, notes Madia.

Madia adds that speaking to an ANC NEC insider, the body has accepted Treasurer General Paul Mashatile acting as the secretary general as he was one of the elected officials but insisted that a legal opinion be sought on Ramokgopa’s pending appointment.