'Bathabile Dlamini going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall'
- Bathabile Dlamini is likely to be asked to step aside says EWN senior political journalist Tshidi Madia
- However, due to her enormous influence over the ANC WOme's League block, the party is proceeding slowly
Africa Melana is joined by Tshidi Madia, EWN senior political reporter to discuss some of the important matters that came out of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.
RELATED: Contentious changes to ANC subcommittees are here to say as Dlamini awaits fate
Madia says in a recent conversation with Gwen Ramokgopa who is now in the ANC Secretary General's Office, Ramokgopa said the party is dealing with the Bathabile Dlamini issue. This after the courts found the former minister and head of the ANC Women's League was found guilty of perjury.
They [ANC] are being slightly more careful in how they are dealing with Bathabile but I don't think there is an option. She is going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News
But, says Madia, the party is concerned as Dlamini commands enormous power within the women's league and has previously influenced the league in the leadership battles.
It was not as easy to muscle her out as it was to muscle Ace Magashule out.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News
Ace Magashule’s suspension and Jessie Duarte’s extended sick leave have left the important office of the Secretary General but it is unclear whether Ramokgopa will remain in the office. Many critics within the party claim she is acting as Ramaphosa's eyes and ears within the office, notes Madia.
Madia adds that speaking to an ANC NEC insider, the body has accepted Treasurer General Paul Mashatile acting as the secretary general as he was one of the elected officials but insisted that a legal opinion be sought on Ramokgopa’s pending appointment.
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet
Both the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm on Wednesday 30 March.Read More
'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More
ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's a personal embarrassment for me' - EFF MP vaping in Parly sitting
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.Read More
'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around'
John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees.Read More