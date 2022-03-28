VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar
Movie critic at CapeTalk Gayle Edmunds talks to Africa Melane about the Oscars, the 'punch-up' and more in the audio below:
UPDATE: 'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap
At Sunday night's Oscar award ceremony at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, presenter of best documentary feature, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinket Smith's shaved haircut. Rock joked that he was looking forward to seeing G.IJane 2.
Smith took offence and walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. Pinkett-Smith has spoken openly about suffering from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
Smith went on soon after the incident to win the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in 'King Richard'.
Uncensored video below, contains strong language:
Will Smith just Slaps Chris Rock on#Oscars. The earth is hard for simps. pic.twitter.com/mtfJqGo5Cw— Bo$$🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿 (@Sam_Baja) March 28, 2022
Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022
Watch the uncensored video below:
UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022
Sean Combs addresses that wild Will Smith and Chris Rock moment at the #Oscars: "Will and Chris, we're gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party." pic.twitter.com/5r6WHHBdeE— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
Denzel Washington is a wise OG for telling Will Smith “at the highest moment becareful that’s when the devil comes for you” 💯 facts. Will and Chris should sort this out… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CS67YxlhN8— Aria (@ariaischic) March 28, 2022
