VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar

UPDATE: 'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap

At Sunday night's Oscar award ceremony at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, presenter of best documentary feature, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinket Smith's shaved haircut. Rock joked that he was looking forward to seeing G.IJane 2.

Smith took offence and walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. Pinkett-Smith has spoken openly about suffering from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Smith went on soon after the incident to win the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in 'King Richard'.

Will Smith just Slaps Chris Rock on#Oscars. The earth is hard for simps. pic.twitter.com/mtfJqGo5Cw — Bo$$🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿 (@Sam_Baja) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

Sean Combs addresses that wild Will Smith and Chris Rock moment at the #Oscars: "Will and Chris, we're gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party." pic.twitter.com/5r6WHHBdeE — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Denzel Washington is a wise OG for telling Will Smith “at the highest moment becareful that’s when the devil comes for you” 💯 facts. Will and Chris should sort this out… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CS67YxlhN8 — Aria (@ariaischic) March 28, 2022