Too much month at the end of the money, are you one of SA's payday millionaires?

Pay yourself first. It's of the key principles of personal finance as many money experts will tell you, but it seems an increasing number of South Africans are misunderstanding the concept.

According to John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, millions of us are 'payday millionaires', choosing to pay ourselves first, not in terms of saving, but rather splurging on things we can't really afford.

The impact being, that a week after payday, we're struggling to pay for the essentials like food, schooling, even rent and falling deeper into debt.

Manyike says we should be prioritising our basic living expenses, not 'spending relentlessly on payday when there are debts to pay'.

You know that you need to eat, your water and lights, and those of you who have bonds. John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

You don't want to be speaking in tongues seven days later when your landlord says 'you haven't paid'. John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

Employ the same tactics you use to survive the week leading up to payday and apply that on payday John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

It's really about making a conscious decision to change your lifestyle. John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

