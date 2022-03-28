SA actor Sandra Prinsloo awarded Fleur Du Cap Lifetime Achievement gong
- The actress also took the 2022 award for best performer in a one-person show for her depiction of Elsa Joubert in Spertyd
- Prinsloo has been hailed for her excellent contribution to the performing arts and her use of the creative arts to take a stand against racism
While all eyes were on the drama which unfolded Stateside during Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, in Nederburg in Paarl the who's who of the theatre world were gathered for the 57th Fleur Du Cap Awards.
South African acting icon Sandra Prinsloo took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala ceremony for her excellence on stage, in local and international film and on TV over the years.
“She has been a mentor and inspiration to generations of actors and has contributed readily and generously to South African theatre. She has played no small part in the international recognition it enjoys" said Lizelle Malan of Distell, the sponsors of the awards.
CapeTalk host and chairperson of the panel of judges Africa Melane, added, “Sandra Prinsloo delivers in equal measure an exceptional intellect, astounding talent and an impeccable work ethic, performing great female roles in Shakespeare, Chekov, Williams and Strindberg. Her work in plays by P G du Plessis, Bartho Smit, Rachelle Greeff and Nico Scheepers has been equally memorable.”
Prinsloo spoke to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King last month ahead of the opening of her latest work, the Lara Foot stage adaptation of the Life & Times of Michael K.
I love JM Coetzee's work. It can be heart-wrenching and hard to deal with emotionally, but he's such a wonderful writer.Sandra Prinsloo, Actor
The play was wonderfully received in Germany. The people... wouldn't let us go... so many curtain calls... but it is so wonderful to be back in South Africa... and to do a South African story for a South African audience...Sandra Prinsloo, Actor
In 2018, Prinsloo won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naledi Theatre Awards.
RELATED:A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K
RELATED:Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar
More from Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to disability activists Ari Seirlis and Nicky Abdinor as well as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
Mandy Wiener is joined by health department spokesperson Foster Mohale to talk about the expiry of 90 000 unused Pfizer doses.Read More
'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender
Reactions have been pouring in after Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison.Read More
Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
The East London Regional Court found Sibongile Mani guilty of theft after she spent R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received.Read More
Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
Lester Kiewit is joined by Mark Maclean from ACSA to talk about long covid check queues at CPT International.Read More
More from Entertainment
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?
Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.Read More
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.Read More
'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap
Best actor winner Will Smith has apologised for slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock who made a distasteful joke about his wife.Read More
Uproar over SA's only travelling circus using wild animals as show arrives in CT
Presenter Bianca Resnekov chats to Carte Blanche producer Tarryn Crossman.Read More
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar
The audience sat in shock as Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he made a comment about his wife's hair.Read More
[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to editor and reviewer Gayle Edmunds.Read More
Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai.Read More
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More