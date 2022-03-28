SA actor Sandra Prinsloo awarded Fleur Du Cap Lifetime Achievement gong





- The actress also took the 2022 award for best performer in a one-person show for her depiction of Elsa Joubert in Spertyd

- Prinsloo has been hailed for her excellent contribution to the performing arts and her use of the creative arts to take a stand against racism

While all eyes were on the drama which unfolded Stateside during Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, in Nederburg in Paarl the who's who of the theatre world were gathered for the 57th Fleur Du Cap Awards.

South African acting icon Sandra Prinsloo took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala ceremony for her excellence on stage, in local and international film and on TV over the years.

“She has been a mentor and inspiration to generations of actors and has contributed readily and generously to South African theatre. She has played no small part in the international recognition it enjoys" said Lizelle Malan of Distell, the sponsors of the awards.

CapeTalk host and chairperson of the panel of judges Africa Melane, added, “Sandra Prinsloo delivers in equal measure an exceptional intellect, astounding talent and an impeccable work ethic, performing great female roles in Shakespeare, Chekov, Williams and Strindberg. Her work in plays by P G du Plessis, Bartho Smit, Rachelle Greeff and Nico Scheepers has been equally memorable.”

Prinsloo spoke to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King last month ahead of the opening of her latest work, the Lara Foot stage adaptation of the Life & Times of Michael K.

I love JM Coetzee's work. It can be heart-wrenching and hard to deal with emotionally, but he's such a wonderful writer. Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

The play was wonderfully received in Germany. The people... wouldn't let us go... so many curtain calls... but it is so wonderful to be back in South Africa... and to do a South African story for a South African audience... Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

In 2018, Prinsloo won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naledi Theatre Awards.

