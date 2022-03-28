With no criminal charges after taxi strike, civil claim may be last hope - Smith





JP Smith says the City of Cape Town is compiling evidence to try and institute a civil claim against the organisers of last week's violent taxi strike

According to the City, infrastructure worth over R4 million was damaged during the protest

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the City of Cape Town wants to institute civil claims against the organisers of last week's violent taxi protest.

The City estimates that infrastructure costing over R4 million was damaged during the protest on Thursday.

It's understood that Golden Arrow Bus Services sustained damage worth R3.5 million, City infrastructure took a hit costing R275,000, while damage to private vehicles comes to R380,000.

Smith says the City is compiling evidence in an effort to recover the cost of the damages. In the past, the municipality has instituted civil claims against protest organisers.

According to Smith, the SA Police Service (SAPS) won't be filing any charges against the suspects that were arrested during last week's violent strike.

"It doesn't look like any criminal justice consequences will transpire", he tells CapeTalk.

The fact that SAPS may not be charging anyone... is a major indication of the problems we are dealing with. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith says a civil suit may be the last hope if SAPS declines to file any charges against those arrested last week.

He says the City has solid evidence from various property owners and entities of the violent actions that unfolded during Thursday's strike.

We can show that their protest impacted on traffic elsewhere, we have private property owners who have given us information pertaining to their vehicles being smashed up by taxis who were part of the protests... These are the things we will need to try to put together and convince a court to give us a civil claim because it may be the only recourse or justice that happens in this case. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

When they made the [protest] application... they had to give certain commitments that the actions would be peaceful, we have ample evidence of the fact that it was not peaceful. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith says he rejects the narrative that City law enforcement officials did not do enough to thwart the violent disruptions.

"It wasn't that the City did nothing, quite the contrary. Several of our vehicles were damaged, live rounds of ammunition were discharged on our staff."