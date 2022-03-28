[WATCH] 'It's a personal embarrassment for me' - EFF MP vaping in Parly sitting
- Nazier Paulsen has apologised after he was caught puffing on a vape during a virtual Parliamentary sitting last week
- The EFF MP claims that he was not aware that his camera was on
- Paulsen says his conduct is not a reflection of his regard towards his parliamentary duties
Economic Freedom Fighters MP Nazier Paulsen says he's been left extremely embarrassed after he was caught on camera puffing on a vape during a virtual Parliamentary sitting last week Wednesday.
Paulsen issued a public apology on Thursday, stating that he deeply regrets the incident.
RELATED: DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data
@TimesLIVE has been supplied with this video of EFF MP, Nazier Paulsen smoking during parliamentary sittings. Paulsen, who initially denied smoking, has since issued a statement, apologising for this. Story to follow on TimesLIVE. pic.twitter.com/lLzvDk77T1— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) March 24, 2022
The Parliamentarian has stressed that the rules of the House are still applicable even during virtual sessions.
Paulsen claims it was not his intention to show any disrespect towards Parliament, his fellow MPs, his party, or voters.
"This is something that is a personal embarrassment for me", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi
This is an extremely embarrassing thing even to be speaking about. I think the public deserves an apology whether it's innocent vaping or not.Nazier Paulsen, EFF MP
It was a live sitting of Parliament and of course when you are on virtually the rules do apply as if you are in Parliament.Nazier Paulsen, EFF MP
I deeply regret the incident. pic.twitter.com/1vWvjfWr6f— Nazier Paulsen (@PaulsenNazier) March 24, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/Naledi_Mailula/status/1507095218956423177
More from Politics
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet
Both the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm on Wednesday 30 March.Read More
'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More
ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.Read More
'Bathabile Dlamini going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall'
EWN Senior Political Reporter Tshidi Madia provides Africa Melane with analysis of this past weekend's ANC NEC meeting.Read More
'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around'
John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees.Read More