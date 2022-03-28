[WATCH] 'It's a personal embarrassment for me' - EFF MP vaping in Parly sitting





Nazier Paulsen has apologised after he was caught puffing on a vape during a virtual Parliamentary sitting last week

The EFF MP claims that he was not aware that his camera was on

Paulsen says his conduct is not a reflection of his regard towards his parliamentary duties

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen was seen puffing away during a virtual parliamentary sitting on Wednesday 23 March 2022. Image screengrab: @Naledi_Mailula/Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Nazier Paulsen says he's been left extremely embarrassed after he was caught on camera puffing on a vape during a virtual Parliamentary sitting last week Wednesday.

Paulsen issued a public apology on Thursday, stating that he deeply regrets the incident.

The Parliamentarian has stressed that the rules of the House are still applicable even during virtual sessions.

Paulsen claims it was not his intention to show any disrespect towards Parliament, his fellow MPs, his party, or voters.

"This is something that is a personal embarrassment for me", he tells CapeTalk.

This is an extremely embarrassing thing even to be speaking about. I think the public deserves an apology whether it's innocent vaping or not. Nazier Paulsen, EFF MP

It was a live sitting of Parliament and of course when you are on virtually the rules do apply as if you are in Parliament. Nazier Paulsen, EFF MP