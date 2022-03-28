'We couldn't sit back' - Duo drives medical supplies from UK to Ukrainian border
- Two friends based in the UK have just returned from a road trip where they delivered critical medical supplies destined for Ukraine
- Paul Greenhalgh and Wayne Soutter raised money to purchase the supplies through a crowdfunding campaign
- The pair documented their journey on the @UkraineDash Twitter account
- Greenhalgh says there's an ongoing need for medical supplies, food, and baby milk throughout Ukraine
Two friends from the UK drove a truckload of medical supplies to a distribution centre near the Polish border to help with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Paul Greenhalgh and his South African-born friend Wayne Soutter raised £7,015 (roughly R134,000) through a crowd-funding effort and transported the much-needed medical supplies last week.
The pair documented their journey and posted updates on the Twitter account @UkraineDash.
Olga was coordinating, she is Ukrainian and from a village near Mariupol. She really choked up when trying to tell us how things were. Ffs!!!— Paul Greenhalgh & Wayne Soutter (@UkraineDash) March 25, 2022
She said they were still in desperate need for just three things. Medical kit, food, baby milk. @OmologatoOro @BrandweerNederl pic.twitter.com/6kQ2WwpHbO
Just completed the drop. Because we had fairly specialised kit we were directed to this facility that is acting as a distribution hub.— Paul Greenhalgh & Wayne Soutter (@UkraineDash) March 25, 2022
The guys helping us were volunteers from the Dutch fire service, all great blokes. Thanks guys!. @OmologatoOro @BrandweerNederl pic.twitter.com/sv8Wm9At9n
The items, which included dressing packages, intubation kits, oxygen masks and surgical equipment, were delivered to Rzeszow, a Polish town close to the Ukrainian border, on Friday.
Greenhalgh says the local authorities coordinate daily missions to the worst affected hotspots within Ukraine.
He says the trip was their way of making a tangible difference in the ongoing humanitarian emergency.
The duo has encouraged other private individuals around the world to find ways to help if they are not happy with their country's response to the crisis.
According to Greenhalgh, there is a desperate need for food, medical supplies, and baby milk throughout Ukraine.
The Ukrainian people have shown such incredible and inspiring courage, they've just been absolutely remarkable.Paul Greenhalgh, volunteer
We come from very different backgrounds, nothing to do with that [humnitatrian work] but I think the spirit of the Ukraine people has pushed a lot of people who otherwise would not be doing anything... I think we just felt we couldn't sit back.Paul Greenhalgh, volunteer
Some parts of the international community pulled together. We passed a convoy of brand new fire trucks which has Austrian plates on so Austria had donated those and when we got to the distribution depo all the volunteers were from a Dutch fire brigade.Paul Greenhalgh, volunteer
There was a great sense of people like us who felt that if their countries couldn't do anything, they as individuals perhaps needed to step up and put their hand up and do something.Paul Greenhalgh, volunteer
