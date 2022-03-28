Selfish or sensible? Why this man chose to have a vasectomy aged just 29
- Phethelo Fakude, 29, says he was surprised by the reaction from Twitter users to his recent vasectomy
- He says the choice is the right one for him, because he does not want to have his own biological children
When 29-year-old photographer Phethelo Fakude took to Twitter last month to post about the medical procedure he'd recently undergone, he had no idea it would cause such a furor among social media users.
His post, telling his followers that he was recovering from a vasectomy, went viral and was retweeted over 3-thousand times.
Phethelo wrote: “I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done. I’m 29, unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I’ve wanted this for years. It’s surreal.”
Among the responses were words of congratulations from well-wishers, but not everyone was supportive of his decision.
One Twitter user responded saying, “Sadly it is the end of a generation. I know the ancestors are not happy but that’s the modern man.”
Even Transport Minister Fiklike Mbalula weighed in, saying just, "Yhoooo meneer".
Phethelo joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King this past weekend to talk about the public reaction to his surgery:
I've never had the desire to have children...no part of that ever appealed to me.Phethelo Fakude
I wanted to go ahead with this so I never, even accidentally end up in a situation where I'd have to take on that duty.Phethelo Fakude
Ultimately it was a black South African man attaching his face to the announcement that he has no interest in having children and he will not take on that assumed position.Phethelo Fakude
In South Africa, it is still very much, such a deep tie to masculinity to carry the ability to impregnate at any given time.Phethelo Fakude
I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done.— Divorce Photographer ♌ (@JagIsOffline) February 2, 2022
I'm 29. Unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I've wanted this for years. It's surreal.
Thank you to everyone who advised, donated, and @NthabiWabi for supporting me through every step 💕 pic.twitter.com/ULwFeABvh9
