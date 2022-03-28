[GALLERY] Oh My Gourd! SA's record-breaking pumpkin. Meet the farmer who grew it
Lester talks to Willem in the audio below:
Mossel Bay farmer Willem Le Grange broke his own record from last year's 867,5 kgs to produce this year's 904,5 kg pumpkin.
Lester caught up with Willem to find out how he managed to cultivate such a monster pumpkin.
His entry was part of the Giant Pumpkin Festival in Heidelberg on the South Coast this past weekend and the prize was R17,500 for his winning pampoen.
It feels good to win the Pumpkin competition festival. In my heart, I knew I will be able to win it but it was a shock when it got on the scale and it was over 900kgs.Willem Le Grange, Farmer - Mossel Bay
It takes a lot of time and dedication.Willem Le Grange, Farmer - Mossel Bay
He says he studies up on the subject as well and it involves long nights and early mornings.
Willem explains that he starts with a seedling indoors to prevent frost from destroying it.
Then in October they take the young plant and transplant it into the outdoor 'pampoentuin' or pumpkin patch.
And from there it is just caring and nurturing - and you need to keep your hand on it.Willem Le Grange, Farmer - Mossel Bay
They donate the pumpkin meat to people in the community.
We give it back to the gemeenskap.Willem Le Grange, Farmer - Mossel Bay
I do talk to the pumpkins...you spend a lot of time there in the patch. You need to put a blanket over them, especially in the day when it is hot. It burns the skin and it will crack...you nurture it a lot. And at night you need to cover it as well.Willem Le Grange, Farmer - Mossel Bay
He says next week they will harvest the seeds to keep the genetics for the next round, he explains.
Some of the seeds will be available to the public.
If you are interested in getting your hands on some of these genetically superior pumpkin seeds to try growing your own pumpkin call Piet Lotz on +27 76 510 6087 to buy seeds.
