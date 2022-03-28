



JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini has been granted bail of R1,500.

Dlamini appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice after Victor Ramerafe laid a criminal complaint following a raid on his home by the vigilante group.

Earlier, a large crowd of his supporters demonstrated outside court over what they said was his unfair arrest.

Ramorafe claimed members of Dudula stormed his home and assaulted him after accusing him of being a drug dealer.

Dlamini has been ordered to hand over his passport and not to make contact with the complainant.

"Do not send anybody there. Do not communicate with electronic means, telephone, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, whatever you can think of. You are not supposed to communicate with this complainant if there is any complaint about that the court may inquire about that if the court finds you have breached that condition your bail may be canceled."

The case has been postponed to 27 May.

This article first appeared on EWN : Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1,500 bail