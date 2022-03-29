High Court rules rape survivor has right to speak about her experience
- The Women's Legal Centre has applauded the High Court ruling which overturns a previous judgment of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court
- At the court of first instance, the alleged victim was told "you are not allowed to talk about the fact you were raped by him to anyone"
A woman, who says she was raped by her ex-boyfriend while still in a relationship with him, has won a court battle allowing her to name him speak about her experience.
In 2020, the man, who has not been charged or convicted of the crime, was granted a protection order against her, saying social media posts which named him as her rapist had caused him harm and reputational damage.
She had posted her experience in a closed, private and anonymous social media group and named her rapist in that safe space.Chriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre
These safe spaces are becoming a trend for women in the way they try to seek healing...It's also a way women are warning others about these men who are in similar circlesChriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre
In this case, someone had shared the woman's message publically and without her consent says Blouws.
The magistrate draws a stream of negative inferences from her from the fact she's never reported him for rape, he's never been convicted of rape...he said "you are not allowed to talk about the fact you were raped by him to anyone"Chriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre
The High Court has now overturned the ruling, saying the magistrate “clearly misdirected himself by not taking into account the totality of the evidence”.
He said the court had found in favour of the man, based on the survivor not laying a rape charge against him.
Judge Daniel Thulare set aside the protection order and upheld the appeal.
The court found the magistrate was wrong for drawing a negative inference from the fact she never laid criminal charges.Chriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre
