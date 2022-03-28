ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
- The ATM wants its two-year-old motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa postponed - again
- A last-ditch attempt to secure a secret ballot failed on Monday after the party's urgent court interdict was struck from the roll
- ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says the application was dismissed on urgency and not merit
- He says the ATM has written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting for Wednesday's debate to be postponed
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it wants the vote of no-confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed after the party failed to secure a secret vote on an urgent basis.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says he's written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting for Wednesday's motion of no confidence to be moved to a later date.
The Western Cape High Court on Monday dismissed the ATM's urgent court bid to force Mapisa-Nqakula to hold a secret ballot.
Judge Rosheni Allie found that the ATM brought the application with "self-created urgency".
Zungula says the application was dismissed for lack of urgency and not for merit. He says the merits of the matter could be heard in a separate court application in April.
Until then, he wants Mapisa-Nqakula to hold off on the motion.
As the ATM, we've already written to the speaker to schedule a postponement of the debate that was supposed to be heard on Wednesday.Vuyo Zungula, Leader - African Transformation Movement
We are hoping that immediately after the court proceedings are completed we are going to resubmit our request for the motion to be debated and voted for immediately after the court has made a determination.Vuyo Zungula, Leader - African Transformation Movement
The debate could technically go ahead with an open ballot on Wednesday because there is no court order blocking the National Assembly from proceeding.
However, Zungula argues that there is a precedent for a secret ballot after the Constitutional Court judgment in 2017.
At the time, the ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly Speaker had the constitutional power to prescribe a secret ballot.
"That principle has not been taken into consideration, that is why we have gone to court", Zungula tells CapeTalk.
The motion was first brought against Ramaphosa by the ATM in February 2020 and was later postponed in the legal fight to guarantee a secret ballot.
The speaker has already made a decision and that is a decision that we are not satisfied with.Vuyo Zungula, Leader - African Transformation Movement
Our concern is that it is a breach of parliamentary rules and a breach of the principle that was determined in 2017 when the court said members of Parliament need to vote with their conscience and they need to abide by their oath of office. Currently, that is not possible if you are going to have a chief whip that is going to vote on behalf of MPs. That is why we feel as the ATM that the court must intervene to protect the decision that was made by the Constitutional Court and protect the Constitution by allowing members to vote with their conscience.Vuyo Zungula, Leader - African Transformation Movement
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
