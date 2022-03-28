Uproar over SA's only travelling circus using wild animals as show arrives in CT
- The McLaren Circus is in town but not everybody is thrilled about their arrival
- Over the weekend, animal rights groups in Cape Town staged a protest against the country's last remaining wild animal circus
- There are growing calls for SA to join over 50 countries worldwide that have banned the use of wild animals in circuses
- On Sunday, the current affairs show Carte Blanche took a closer look at the travelling circus which is now performing in Muizenberg
Animal rights activists are up in arms over the use of wild animals at McLaren Circus which arrived in Cape Town last week.
The travelling circus, which has been on the road since March 2021, will be on show at the Zandvlei Recreational Park in Muizenberg until Saturday 2 April 2022.
UPDATE: McLaren Circus owner accuses SPCA of 'witch hunt' against him after warning issued
Various animal rights groups who staged a protest outside the circus venue over the weekend believe that animals don’t belong in a circus.
The McLaren travelling circus is the last South African circus to still feature live animals in its shows.
On Sunday, the current affairs show Carte Blanche aired a segment on the circus which has become well-known for its live animal performances.
"I know there's a movement against us and people who feel strongly about it." David McLaren, owner of the McLaren #Circus, says they don't mistreat their animals. Join #CarteBlanche tonight 7pm on @MNet channel 101 as @MasaKekana goes behind the scenes. #CircusAnimals pic.twitter.com/RPduNpbeWU— Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) March 26, 2022
During the segment, the owner of McLaren Circus, David McLaren, maintained that his animals are not abused or mistreated.
Carte Blanche producer Tarryn Crossman says her team was granted access to the circus for three days while it was still performing in Hartenbos near Mossel Bay.
There was no evidence of cruelty towards the animals during the filming.
However, Animal Defenders International (ADI) says it's hell for the animals behind the curtain.
Tim Phillips, the co-founder of ADI, has gone undercover at circuses around the world in an effort to rescue wild animals.
Phillips says animals are 'broken' during initial training using things such as whips, chains, and bullhooks before they are taught circus tricks.
McLaren says the lions and tigers used in his shows are acquired from breeders from a young age and trained by an experienced handler.
The circus holds a performing animals licence and is not breaking the law but organisations such as Ban Animal Trading say wild animals can no longer be used as human entertainment.
Sunday's Carte Blanche progromme sparked a huge debate on social media about whether South Africa should join over 50 countries around the world that have banned the use of wild animals in circuses.
“For circus animals life is not worth living” - ADI #CarteBlanche— Masa Kekana (@MasaKekana) March 27, 2022
animals in the circus is a hard no for me 🛑⛔️🚫 #carteblanche— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) March 27, 2022
It's so sad to see a lion eating leaves like a goat. Does he even know he is the king of the jungle 🤔? #carteblanche— Lungsta (@HerMajestyLungs) March 27, 2022
This Circus doesnt look like they've done anything wrong. These days people complain about everything. Soon we will be told its agaìnst nature to breath the air we do 🚮 #CarteBlanche— Floyd (@AmuFloyd) March 27, 2022
@MasaKekana #CarteBlanche how is training, stimulating and entertaining them? Those animals should be free. You can see the walking up and down from the lion is an indication of depression. Do they do these tricks in nature? 😡— Janeane Matthews (@JaneaneMat) March 27, 2022
He [David McLaren] is not doing anything illegal, he's allowed to use the animals in the performances.Tarryn Crossman, Producer - Carte Blanche
That was David's explanation the whole time we were there, that he loves animals... He's convinced that he loves animals and he takes care of the animals in a way that he believes is right.Tarryn Crossman, Producer - Carte Blanche
It's a very fine line between what's right and what people understand as animal cruelty and maybe what they don't understand.Tarryn Crossman, Producer - Carte Blanche
People were cagey. They know that there is a huge anti-animals-in-circuses lobbying group. They were cagey for us to be there. We were very monitored.Tarryn Crossman, Producer - Carte Blanche
They bring them [lions] in when they are small and they train them at the circus... Essentially, lion breeding is legal in our country which, for me, is where the real problem lies.Tarryn Crossman, Producer - Carte Blanche
Source : https://www.facebook.com/carteblanchetv/photos/pcb.5251501331559414/5251476231561924
