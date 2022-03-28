Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods
Tiger Brands and Secha Capital are investing in Herbivore Earthfoods, a South African producer of plant-based food.
The JSE-listed food producer, South Africa’s largest, expects the African market for plant protein to grow to R8.2 billion by 2030.
It is making the investment through its Venture Capital Fund which, along with Secha Capital, will become a minority shareholder in Herbivore Earthfoods.
"We see plant-based as the future of food,” said Chanel Grantham of Herbivore Earthfoods.
Grantham founded Herbivore Earthfoods in 2014.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands. (scroll up to listen).
Our fund is going to invest up to R100 million…Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director - Tiger Brands
It’s been rather overwhelming… We’ve become clearer about what our investment mandate is…Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director - Tiger Brands
