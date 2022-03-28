JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH announces excellent results





JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH Group on Monday reported an increase in headline earnings per share of 33% for the year ending on 31 December 2021.

Revenue rose by 8% to R5.9 billion while operating profit is up 22% to just over R1.1 billion.

“ADvTECH has delivered another set of strong results, reinforcing the group’s consistent performance and further highlighting the quality of its assets and robust business model,” said ADvTECH CEO Roy Douglas.

The company declared a final dividend of 31 cents per share.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Douglas (scroll up to listen).

... Our forward-looking numbers look very good… Our enrolment number for 2022 is very good… There are good opportunities in the rest of the Continent… Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH Group

This is a new highwater mark for us… very pleasing… Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH Group